No Rivalry

Pause in a 5-decades tradition.

For the first time in 51 seasons - a string dating to 1969 - Clinton and Laurens District High Schools will not play a varsity football game.

The Raiders have a positive COVID-19 case in the football program.

District 55 made the announcement Thursday; the case was found last Wednesday. The Raiders were supposed to have a bye week - a game against Hillcrest Friday already was cancelled - and were scheduled to play Clinton on Nov. 13. The Red Devil-Raiders game was made possible because neither team made the playoffs (top two teams in each region are eligible). The Devils were knocked from contention last Friday, 28-24, by Union County; that Oct. 30 date was the original Clinton-Laurens date before virus reshuffling of the region season.

Buddy Bridges, Laurens County Touchdown Club president, on Thursday read a note to the club from Raiders football head coach Daryl Smith. The coach said coming to the TD Club every two weeks was a highlight of a very challenging, coronavirus season.

“Let’s all pray for the Raiders; they mean so much to this Touchdown Club,” Bridges said.

Clinton plays host to Strom Thurmond this Friday and is eligible to schedule another opponent, for a final game of the season, for Nov. 13, as long as the Red Devils remain out of Covid quarantine.

https://www.laurenscountysports.com/raiders/ldhs-pulls-plug-on-football-...