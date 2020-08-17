No In-Person School Delay

School Board Maintains In-Person Leaning - No Hybrid - Starting Sept. 8.

By a 4-3 vote tonight, the District 56 Board of Trustees affirmed its previous decision to start school Sept. 8 - and to have 5 days a week, face to face instruction, and a virtual option. Board Member Dr. Patsy Sadler said that defies medical advice on how schools should re-open in the midset of the Coronavirus - COVID-19 crisis; she said schools are open in Georgia and COVID-19 cases among children are spiking in that neighboring state. Some universities - open for a week - aree closing down and going back to virtual instruction because the virus is spreading through fraternity houses, off-campus parties and bars (Presbyterian College returned to classes today - Aug. 17 - and the Pharmacy School starts back Aug. 24).

Still, Board Member Tammy Stewart said parents and teachers she has talked to do not want a Hybrid Model or Virtual Learning for all students because of having to make two sets of lesson plans. Board Member Keith Richardson said a lot is missed among students when there is no in-person learning.

"We need to be back in school," Richardson said.

"We all care passionately about this district," Stewart said.

Sadler said she was going to try one last time to have District 56 start the new school year on-line for everyone, then go to a hybrid model as infections decrease, then go to in-person learning as the local infection rate drops to 5% or lower. That local rate right now is 13%, she said, even though on Aug. 17, SC DHEC reported just 2 new infections in Laurens County. More than 500 infections have been recorded since mid-March in Clinton - 49 people in Laurens County have died with COVID-19, which has infected 5 Million people in the United States.

Sadler asked last week for a Hybrid Model for District 56 - she was not given that model at the Aug. 17 called board meeting; the next regular board meeting will be Aug. 24. Instead, the district explained that most people surveyed do not favor a Hybrid Model - about 1/3 of the district's students are signed up for the first semester in the Laurens County Virtual Academy.

The district showed a way that it can "buy some time" in case there are no infections when classes start back Sept. 8 - following the state's flu guidelines, the district policy says if 20% of a class, group or team is infected, that group will be shut down for 2 weeks. In a class of 20 students, that's 4 infections triggering a shutdown. If 10% of a school shows infection, the school is shut down - if faculty attendance falls below 90%, the school is shut down, and Virtual Learning is implmented.

Between 3/27 and 8/15, 4.1% of infections are in the 10 and under age range in Laurens County. In the 11-20 age range, that infection rate is 10.9%.

"We will have a lot to learn," about COVID-19, Sadler said. "We are capable of coming up with a better plan, and open in the safest way possible."

Sadler and board members Jan Simmons and Kimberly Williams-Carter voted "for" a virtual, then hybrid, then in-person, start to the 2020-21 school year (Sept. 8).

Board Chairman Jim Barton, and members Richardson, Stewart and Edna McGee voted "against" the virtual start - and in favor of staying the course toward in-person instruction, under safety guidelines and policies.