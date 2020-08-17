No Homecoming

PC Cancels Homecoming as Football Is Suspended - 12 CONFIRMED CASES AMONG STUDENTS.

HOMECOMING 2020 CANCELED AT PC

August 17, 2020

Events and activities for Homecoming 2020 at PC have been canceled, the Alumni Relations Office has announced.

The announcement follows the postponement of fall sports at PC and other schools.

The Big South Conference last week announced the delay of its fall sports seasons with the intent of playing in the spring, calling the health and well-being of student-athletes its top priority and citing challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. PC is an Independent in NCAA Division I football.

In an email to alumni, Alumni Relations Executive Director Leni Patterson ’83 wrote the office is deeply disappointed Homecoming Weekend festivities, reunions and events are canceled, though special communications will be sent to each reunion class.

Alumni Relations intends to celebrate these classes at Homecoming 2021. The office will also virtually honor the 2020 Alumni Award recipients in October and anticipates bringing them on campus for an in-person celebration in 2021.

Various virtual events are being planned to bring alumni together this fall. Alumni Relations plans to post a schedule of those events next month.

PC - Big South: FALL SPORTS SEASONS DELAYED, SUSPENDED

The Big South Conference has announced that it is delaying its fall sports seasons with the intent of playing in the spring.

Fall sports at Presbyterian College affected by the conference’s decision include men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball.

Additionally, fall competitions in the sports of football, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, and out-of-season competitions in spring sports have been suspended, as well.

The Big South Conference stated in a press release that it has made the decision as the health and well-being of its student-athletes is its top priority.

“We are all broken-hearted that we will not be able to provide competitive opportunities for Big South student-athletes this fall,” commented Big South Conference Commissioner Kyle Kallander. “However, the path forward must protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, and some of the current trends and unknowns with COVID-19 have made that a huge challenge. Our intention is to shift these fall seasons to the spring as we would like nothing more than to crown Big South champions in all 19 of our sports this year if possible.”

At PC, the opportunity for conditioning, strength training, and other practice opportunities in all sports will be permitted, provided health and safety conditions support such activities.

Conditions include adherence to departmental return-to-play protocols.

"The collegiate athletics experience at Presbyterian is very important to fulfilling the College’s educational and developmental missions," said Rob Acunto, PC's Director of Athletics. "Any degree of non-competition this fall is deeply disappointing to PC student-athletes, coaches, and fans. However, health and safety remain the highest priority, and because of that, the decision has been made to suspend fall season competition."

PC Athletics is committed to exploring options that may provide future competitive experiences for fall sport student-athletes. The athletic department recognizes those options will be based on steps that may eventually be taken by the NCAA and the conference membership, the college said in a statement.