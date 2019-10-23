Next Stop, Emerald

Newberry’s 2-point catch edges Clinton.

It all came down to the 4th quarter.

Clinton scored 7 points and Newberry matched it with 8, to break open a tough defensive tied region game Friday night at Wilder Stadium. The Bulldogs took home an important 14-13 region win.

The 4th quarter started 6-6.

With the ball on the Newberry 25, sophomore quarterback Davis Wilson ran for a first down, and a Wilson to Kimon Quarles touchdown pass came on a triple option with 10 minutes to go. Juan Lawson added the PAT and Clinton took a 13-6 lead, on a 7-minute, 52-yard drive and 13-yard scoring pass.

After a pooch kick and a big hit by Boo Boo James, earning Clinton a sideline warning, Newberry started from its 43. On 4th and 5 with about 7 minutes to play, Clinton held on good defensive play by Konnor Richardson. Quarles ran for a first down on a power play to the Newberry 26, with senior o-lineman Jacob Hall setting the edge block. Clinton worked the ball to the Newberry 10, but two runs lost yardage and with 4:59 to play, Clinton faced a 3rd and 15. Newberry Intercepted at its own 5, and with 3:56 on the game clock. Newberry would have to go 95 yards.

Led by senior quarterback Zay Chalmers, they did just that. Kiyjuan Crooks’ first catch of the game gave Newberry a first down. Newberry ran for a first down, and KJ Robinson added an 11-yard run. A swing pass set up a 4th and 1 at the Clinton 49, and QB Chalmers took a read option run for first down. At the 1:35 mark, Newberry missed connection with a wide-open receiver, then hit a pass to the Clinton 1-yard line. Sophomore running back Robinson made the catch on a 50-50 ball.

Clinton’s defense held against a full house back field, before Newberry scored on a toss sweep to senior Ahmorae Wilmore with 37 seconds left to play. Newberry decided to go for a 2-point conversion, and Clinton took a time out after seeing the formation. Sophomore wide receiver Zach Chalmers in the back of the endzone caught a pass for the conversion off a reverse. He went up over two defenders to stake Newberry to a 14-13 lead.

With 37 seconds to play and two timeouts, Clinton started from its own 26. A sack and an interception by Newberry ended the game; the Bulldogs took a knee with 7 seconds on the game clock.

Last season, this game was a 49-12 Newberry win; in 2017, the Bulldogs won 49-21. In a series that started in 1921 (the towns are 20 miles apart), the last Clinton victory was 2012. This was the lowest scoring Newberry-Clinton game since 2008 (23 combined points). The next season, Clinton won the AAA State Championship while handing Newberry a 28-0 loss.

In his first Newberry-Clinton rivalry experience, Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said it would have good for his team to come away with a win, but it didn’t happen. “They’ve been working hard all year. They’ve played their hearts out, and did everything we asked,” Fountain said. The Red Devils ran the ball 43 times gaining 197 yards and were 4 of 9 passing – 303 yards total. Senior William Wilson had a 32-yard catch that set up Clinton’s first half touchdown. Clinton was 3 of 8 on 3rd down conversions.

Clinton’s defense held Newberry to 0 of 8 on 3rd down conversions (2 of 3 on 4th down conversions). Newberry earned 309 yards of offense – 95 of that on the game’s final drive. Clinton allowed Newberry’s 1,000-yard rusher Wilmore 93 yards – 39 of that on one run.

Clinton’s junior all-purpose back Quarles earned 93 yards rushing and 57 yards receiving.

It was the final home game for 14 seniors. Fountain met these players for the first time in January and laid out his expectations. The coach said, “They grew up with someone else in charge, and they have gone through their maturation process. They could have quit; they could have said, ‘I don’t want to play football this year’ - they didn’t quit. They have been great leaders all year. Boo Boo (James) has more energy anyone I have been around. Austin Caughman brings it every day. Konnor Richardson has come back from injury.”

Clinton lost two early fumbles against the Bulldogs, and Newberry had a field goal blocked in the scoreless 3rd quarter.

Newberry is 5-3 and Clinton is 3-5.

This Friday and next, Clinton is on the road. This Friday it’s to Greenwood – Coach Fountain said, “Emerald is a very, very tough football team. They’re going to pound you every play. They’re going to pound the rock.” The week after, it’s on to Woodruff – with the playoffs possibly within reach.

This past Friday, Clinton’s 2009 State Championship team wore “Road Warriors” shirts watching from the Wilder Stadium stands. The Red Devils will have to be road warriors one more time.