Newberry is not the proper venue, court document says

Clinton, Union ask court for dismissal of PMPA’s counter-claim, and expenses

A public utility’s claims against Clinton and Union should not move forward, a court document says.

A Motion to Dismiss was filed Oct. 18 by Clinton and Union seeking to invalidate a legal claim of PMPA (the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency). The cross-claims were made as part of a response to legal action initiated by Newberry, Laurens CPW, Gaffney and Easley. These four are suing Clinton, Union, Rock Hill, Greer and PMPA over alleged “side agreements” related to the sale of electricity.

Rock Hill, Greer, Clinton and Union have said there are no “side agreements” and the parties filing the lawsuit cannot prove that there are any agreements.

The issue matters to residents and businesses in the 8 cities because PMPA electric rates to city-members are a driver in how much the cities up-charge to their residential, business and industrial customers.

Clinton ratepayers have complained for the past three years, especially in the summer, that their rate is one of the highest in South Carolina. One scenario presented for solving this dispute would require Clinton to pay 30% more for PMPA electricity (“the Rock Hill plan”).

Rock Hill and Greer threatened the 8 other members of PMPA with a lawsuit unless these cities received a more favorable rate.

These cities claim that for many years they have borne more than their fair-share of the cost of operating PMPA, a public agency founded 39 years ago (Abbeville and Westminster are not parties to the ensuing legal action).

Clinton and Union say the case against them should be dismissed. Legal action started among the 8 cities on June 13, 2019, when the first lawsuit was filed in Newberry County.

Clinton and Union are asking a court to throw out a counter-claim by PMPA and declare “... none of the Defendants are located, have their principal place of business, or conduct a majority of their corporate activity in Newberry County;

“On information and belief, none of the Agreements between PMPA and the other named Defendants were executed in Newberry County; and

“None of the most significant parts of any of the alleged acts or omissions giving rise to any of the causes of action occurred in Newberry County.”

The Motion to Dismiss relies heavily on PMPA’s answer to the Newberry and others‘ lawsuit; that answer was filed on Aug. 19.

The Clinton-Union motion says, “On its face, PMPA’s first requested declaration seeks no relief from Clinton or Union. Rather, the claim seeks a declaration that PMPA accurately calculated bills that it sent to Rock Hill and Greer, and that PMPA is not in default with respect to its contracts with Rock Hill and Greer. The claim makes no mention whatsoever of either Clinton or Union at all. To the extent PMPA did intended to assert this claim against Clinton and Union, it should be dismissed because it fails to state a cause of action for which any relief can be had from Clinton or Union, and because it is non-justiciable to Clinton and Union ...”

PMPA has asserted that each Director and Alternate of a city-member on the agency’s board should be personally liable for any “side agreements.”

Clinton’s and Union’s motion says that is not a legal claim.

“This is improper as a matter of law,” the motion says.

The PMPA counter-claim, and the Newberry lawsuit, “fails to allege what the alleged and so-called ‘side agreements’ actually are or were, and instead vaguely asserts that ‘Rock Hill and Greer have resorted to seeking to corrupt the Board of Directors governance process by offering to, in the process of, are attempting to, or will make and enter into ‘side agreements’ or ‘side deals’ with certain other members of the PMPA Board, namely Union and Clinton, for monetary remunerations to essentially buy Board member votes.’ ... These allegations - unsure themselves were there actually was any agreement between the defendant municipalities (there was not) - contain insufficient factual support to state a claim for relief, and are an insufficient basis upon which this Court can declare or adjudicate the rights of the parties; ...”

The Motion to Dismiss by Clinton and Union asks a court to grant the two cities “the costs and expenses of this motion.”

The motion was filed by Chad Johnson, Willoughby & Hoefer, P.A., Columbia, attorneys for defendants City of Clinton and City of Union.

The PMPA Board discussed these matters in a closed session Oct. 3 at a board retreat in Flat Rock, N.C., and at PMPA’s Greer headquarters Oct. 17, but announced no settlement.