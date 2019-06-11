New Voting Machine "In Action"

Next Laurens County Republican Party Meeting will be November 12 – Demo of New Voting Machines at Meeting.

Laurens – The Laurens County Republican Party will hold their next meeting at the Laurens County Museum (Witherspoon Building on Main Street) on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

Lynn West, the Director of Laurens County Voter Registration & Elections will attend the meeting and will demo the new voting machines. She will also join discuss the need for and importance of having trained poll workers. She will provide an overview of the process to sign up, the training and the work to be done on election day. This is a paid opportunity and one we hope many of you will consider doing.

Local leader and former chair of the Laurens County Republican Party, Bobby Smith, will present the program for the meeting. His presentation and the discussion following will center around the need for conservative principles in local government. “The Republican Party platform describes the principles that define conservatism within the federal and state governments, but what do those principles look like at the local level? Do conservative principles come into play in County and city councils or on school boards? We think so. Come and let’s talk about it,” an announcement said.

For more information about the LC GOP please contact Brenda Stewart at 864-449-7700 or brenda@stewartmarketingandconsulting.com

