New Voting Machine "In Action"
Next Laurens County Republican Party Meeting will be November 12 – Demo of New Voting Machines at Meeting.
Laurens – The Laurens County Republican Party will hold their next meeting at the Laurens County Museum (Witherspoon Building on Main Street) on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
Lynn West, the Director of Laurens County Voter Registration & Elections will attend the meeting and will demo the new voting machines. She will also join discuss the need for and importance of having trained poll workers. She will provide an overview of the process to sign up, the training and the work to be done on election day. This is a paid opportunity and one we hope many of you will consider doing.
Local leader and former chair of the Laurens County Republican Party, Bobby Smith, will present the program for the meeting. His presentation and the discussion following will center around the need for conservative principles in local government. “The Republican Party platform describes the principles that define conservatism within the federal and state governments, but what do those principles look like at the local level? Do conservative principles come into play in County and city councils or on school boards? We think so. Come and let’s talk about it,” an announcement said.
For more information about the LC GOP please contact Brenda Stewart at 864-449-7700 or brenda@stewartmarketingandconsulting.com
Voters Find Easy Transition to New Paper-Based Voting System
The November 5 elections were the first widespread use of the new voting system
COLUMBIA, S.C. (November 6, 2019) – Yesterday, thousands of voters in the more than 180 local elections in 40 counties cast their ballots on South Carolina’s new paper-based voting system. This was the first widespread use of the new system, and the S.C. State Election Commission is pleased to report the transition was a success.
“Election officials across the state have worked tirelessly over the past four months implementing the new system, attending training and making preparations,” said Marci Andino, executive director of the State Election Commission. “Yesterday’s successful election is a testament to their hard work. This was a tremendous opportunity for both voters and election officials to make sure we’re ready for the first statewide elections on the new system in 2020.”
Earlier this year, the state of South Carolina announced the award of a contract for a new statewide voting system. The new paper-based system replaced the state’s aging paperless system that had been in place since 2004. The new voting system provides voters with the familiarity of a touchscreen combined with the security of a paper ballot. “The system is more secure than ever, it is accessible to all voters and will serve the citizens of South Carolina for many years to come,” Andino said.
“We were thrilled with the voting process yesterday and credit our poll managers for their time training on the new system and their hard work on election day,” said Katy Smith, director of the Anderson County Board of Voter Registration and Elections and president of the S.C. Association of Registration and Election Officials. “Voters found the new system easy to use, and they liked the combination of the touchscreen and the security that the paper ballot provides.”
The new voting systems were first used in local elections in October in Aiken and York counties. The system will be used statewide for the first time for the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary on February 29, 2020.
For more information on the new voting system, visit scVOTES.org.