New Vice-President

Francis Schodowski is named PC VP for Advancement.

Presbyterian College president Dr. Matthew vandenBerg introduced Francis Schodowski this week as the college’s vice president for advancement.

Schodowski is the current executive vice president at Columbia College in Columbia, S.C., where he also served as vice president for advancement from 2016-18.

“I am thrilled to welcome Francis to our talented and innovative leadership team at PC,” said vandenBerg. “We were immediately impressed with his extensive track record of success, his breadth of experience, his collaborative and thoughtful demeanor, his ability to partner effectively with internal and external constituencies, and his passion for PC’s mission. We look forward to partnering with him to advance PC.”

Schodowski said PC’s mission and a strong vision for the future were what attracted him to the college.

“It is exciting to be part of such a vibrant and forward-thinking institution that builds on a rich history and remains focused on students,” he said. “I look forward to making a difference in the lives of those students and the overall Presbyterian College community.”

Schodowski will begin his duties at PC on Aug. 15.

Before joining the administration at Columbia, Schodowski served as associate vice president for advancement at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Penn.

Prior to that, Schodowski joined the staff at Millersville University in Pennsylvania as director of development. While there, his responsibilities evolved to include service as director of planned giving, interim executive director of the Millersville University Foundation, and interim assistant vice president of alumni and development. During his tenure at Millersville and with its institutionally-affiliated foundation, the endowment doubled and a comprehensive campaign was designed, conducted, and concluded with gifts exceeding $85 million.

He began his professional career in 1996 as an admissions counselor at Alvernia University in Reading, Penn. In just under a decade, Schodowski advanced in various roles both in admissions and advancement. He served as assistant director of admissions, director of undergraduate admissions, director of development, and assistant vice president of development, before completing his time at Alvernia as associate vice president of advancement.

Schodowski is a 1996 graduate of Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania, earning a bachelor of science in business administration and marketing. He earned a master of business administration from Alvernia in 2003 and is completing a doctorate in education from Northeastern University in Boston, Mass.

Schodowski is an active member in the communities he has served by participating in civic and professional organizations. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Columbia Housing Development Corporation (formerly the Eau Claire Development Corporation), the advisory council for the S.C. Philharmonic, and is a board member for SCBio. His most recent prior engagements include the S.C. Planned Giving Council (treasurer), Junior Achievement of Central Pennsylvania (chair), and the John Paul II Center for Special Learning.

