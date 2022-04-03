A new source of water

In several areas of Laurens County: Turn on your facet; drink Lake Greenwood water.

Water is flowing from the taps of Laurens, Joanna, and other locations from the new Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant, one of the largest infrastructure investments in Laurens County history.

The plant has not passed all its check list items but the treated water from Lake Greenwood through a massive, new distribution network comes from the lake to the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission’s tank and facilities on Raider Road, near Laurens District High School. Once some equipment is installed, it can be pumped even farther throughout the county.

The new plant also comes with a new water tank, on Milam Road at Hwy 72, the road that connects Clinton and Greenwood. Some paving needs to be done there in order for the tank to meet its final punch list.

As the water treatment plant continues to operate, LCWSC will assess the amount of water it buy from Laurens CPW, the City of Clinton, and the Greenville Water System (in the northeast) to fulfill the needs of its customers. Laurens CPW water comes from Lake Rabon, and Clinton water comes from Duncan Creek.

Hogan Construction built the Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant, which is funded primarily by a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan.

The LCWSC Board, as it has been for many months now, was brought up to date on the project at its Feb. 22 meeting. The board discussed its Laurens CPW contract in closed session.

The plant area did experience a 2,000 gallons/minute leak recently, but official said it was spotted quickly and repaired. It was on a 16-inch water line - the same size as the line that leaked recently in downtown Greenville and caused a street to collapse. The difference is, the board was told, LCWSC does not run water lines under roads and streets. The coupling that failed near the new water treatment plant was out of warranty, the board was told.

LCWSC worked with Clinton Public Works to get a saw that technicians could use to find and stop the leak. The commission’s technicians assisted Clinton with equipment to stop a 16-inch water line leak that led to a boil water advisory (repealed Feb. 18, 3:30 p.m., for Founders Credit Union, all of Torrington Road, and other areas).

The raw water intake on Lake Greenwood is “pumping 24-7,” the board was told.

While it is wrapping up this massive project, LCWSC is keeping up with other expansion matters, also.

General Manager Jeff Field said the commission is in discussion with the Town of Gray Court for a long-term water and sewer services agreement.

Gray Court is working on securing a grant that would install a small sewer system for town-center businesses. To grow beyond that would require installation of a small treatment plant, costing an estimated $1.3 million.

That is not out of the realm of possibility - during the past three years LCWSC has qualified for $10.8 million in water and sewer grants like this. Keeping the LCWSC/Gray Court arrangement as it is now, allows the commission and the town to apply for grants. A small sewer system for Gray Court also would allow for service to a Hwy 14 commercial area toward Hwy 101 (House of Pizza and others are there now).

Residential development also is being envisioned for a large tract behind Gray Court/Owings Elementary School.

LCWSC and Gray Court are 2 1/2 years into a 3-year management agreement.

Field said they have an excellent working relationship with Town of Gray Court officials.

The issue that the board will examine, Field said, is, “Do was want a longterm agreement?”

Gray Court-Owings is home to the giant ZF Transmission plant, and near The Connexial Center where a new industry, Shamrock Technologies, is locating. LCWSC is the water/sewer provider for the I-385 Connexial Center.

LCWSC continues to work on smaller residential line extensions - 35 added in January for a total of 291 this fiscal year. Also, it is working on a line extension at its Bethany Tank (northern Laurens County), a water connection project on Hwy 76 near Clinton, and a new water tank for Hickory Tavern (bid opening, March 3). Upcoming line extensions will be on Whelon Road and Twin Branch Road. In addition, the commission is dealing with “numerous subdivisions” including Winterbrook Phase 3 now coming on-line.