New Shopping

Mon, 10/04/2021 - 12:14pm Vic MacDonald

Business: Boutique Opening.

 

 

Sarabeth Jordan Boutique opened on Friday at 123 E. Laurens St., Laurens. The store is Monday-Friday 10-6 Saturday 10-3. Pictured are Sarabeth McCall, right, and her mom, Stephanie McCall. The top and jeans Sarabeth has on, the earrings and leather jacket Stephanie has on, and the boots they have on are all sold here. She has lots of clothes, some shoes, earrings, purses, hats, lingerie; and sizes from XS to 3X. New arrivals coming soon! - 3 Chronicle Photos

