New Pharmacy School Dean

PC School of Pharmacy Welcomes New Dean.

Dr. Kurt Wargo has been named the new dean of the Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy, President Bob Staton ’68 announced. Wargo will assume the role on Feb. 1, 2020.

“It is certainly an exciting time to join the PC School of Pharmacy with so many positive things happening,” Wargo said. “I look forward to leading the school into our next phase.”

Wargo has been serving as the interim dean of the Wingate University School of Pharmacy since August. He had served as the regional dean for Wingate’s pharmacy school campus in Hendersonville since 2015. Wargo also taught in Hendersonville, first as an associate professor and then as a full professor, while serving as regional dean.

Wargo brings significant experience in administration, fundraising, enrollment management, student retention and student success to his role as dean of the PC School of Pharmacy.

During his tenure as Wingate’s interim dean, Wargo has served as a strategist, advisor, and collaborator to stakeholders to help advance the university’s mission. He is currently leading the pharmacy school’s strategic planning, as well as advising their curriculum revision and self-study.

He has also devised a plan to create a pipeline of students at the Wingate pharmacy school. Wargo has collaborated with middle schools, high schools, community colleges, and four-year colleges and universities to increase students’ interest in pursuing a degree in pharmacy.

“It is our responsibility to garner interest within both the youth, and their parents, in the possibility of earning a doctorate degree in as little as six years upon graduation from high school,” Wargo said.

Wargo helped expand the Wingate University’s physician assistant studies program to enroll more students on the Hendersonville campus. He also chartered the development of an advisory board for the campus. The board is comprised of recognized leaders in business, public service, education, healthcare and philanthropy. Wargo chartered the board’s development to provide leadership and guidance to create mutually beneficial partnerships for the university.

In addition, Wargo developed a student success initiative for all first-year students at the university.

“The goal was to develop a comprehensive package that bridges math and science knowledge gained in undergraduate education to the rigors of a doctoral professional school,” Wargo said. “The program was also designed to focus on soft-skill development such as time management, self-awareness and resilience. These often need further development in incoming students.”

Wargo is a member of many pharmacy organizations, including the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy and the American College of Clinical Pharmacists. He has also been published in the NAPLEX Review Guide and a number of pharmacy journals. Wargo has presented his research in pharmacy conferences across the country.

Wargo spent the early part of his career as a pharmacist and professor. He began his career as an assistant clinical professor from 2003 to 2009 at Auburn University’s Harrison School of Pharmacy. While there, Wargo was promoted to the associate clinical professor rank until he joined Wingate in 2015. He also served as an internal medicine pharmacist at the University of Alabama-Birmingham School of Medicine from 2003 to 2015.

Wargo graduated magna cum laude from the Creighton University School of Pharmacy in 2002. He earned his bachelor’s degree in biology, graduating cum laude, from Kent State University in 1997.

Wargo is married to his wife of 18 years, Nikki. They met while in pharmacy school at Creighton and now have three children: Hannah, 15, who enjoys playing violin; Lauren, 13, whose passion is soccer; and Ethan, 9, who loves baseball