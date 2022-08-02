New Main Street director

Timmons named to Main Street post.

The City of Clinton has announced Joe Timmons is the new manager of Main Street Clinton.

Timmons previously served as the Events and Promotions Manager for the City of Lancaster for six years. He replaces Adele Alducin, who resigned.

Timmons was raised in Gray Court.

He graduated from Laurens District 55 High School in 2000. He attended Lander University where he earned his BA in Mass Communications and Theatre, Theatre Emphasis, with a minor in Speech and Directing. Timmons directed, acted, and worked backstage for many shows at Lander and the Peace Center in Greenville. He taught theatre at Andrew Jackson Fine Arts Focus High School for eight years and in Spartanburg District 7 for three years.

Timmons is the State Chapter Director for International Thespians and is currently a rising artistic photographer.