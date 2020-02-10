New location coming, same great service

Clinton staple moving to new home.

Sadler Hughes Apothecary, a local staple that has served the Clinton community for over 100 years, is moving to a new location.

This will be the fifth location change for the pharmacy since it first opened its doors in 1917. Founded by Rufus Sadler Sr. and William Owens, Sadler Owens Pharmacy, the store’s original name, was located in the building that was Adair’s Men’s Shop, now Magnolia Blooms. According to the Sadler Hughes website, after the opening of the pharmacy, Rufus Sadler Sr. went off to serve in the Army during World War I and upon returning, Owens sold his share in the store where it became known as Sadlers.

The store would relocate to the building where Royal Academy Cosmetology School resides and remained open during the Great Depression. Years later, the pharmacy relocated to 110 Musgrove Street.

In 1969, the store moved to its current location on South Broad Street - because it strictly sold medicine, the name was changed to Sadler Apothecary. Walter Hughes Jr., Rufus’ son-in-law joined the business in 1987 and the name was changed for a third and final time to Sadler Hughes Apothecary.

Fast forward to 2020, Walter Hughes Jr. and his son Walter Hughes III are hoping to be moved into their new location, 102 Jacobs Highway, by the end of the year.

“It’s gonna be where Highway 56 and 72 split at the fork in the road. It’ll be right behind the gas station and BI-LO shopping center,” said Walter Hughes III. “The contractor ball parked the end of October to be done with the building and with board inspections, there are several different agencies. So we’re giving that about a month to give them plenty of leeway – ballpark, somewhere in December, so it gives them a reasonable amount of time.”

Loyal customers of Sadler Hughes Apothecary will see a handful of changes at the new location. There will be store access from both sides of the interstate, handicap parking, automatic doors and two sequential drive throughs.

“As we get organized we’ll be exploring other ways to change. The main reason for the move is we had to go with the times. We’re kind of locked in here and I think we have a very loyal customer following. To go into the next phase, we realized we had to move – and we want to carry more items,” said Walter Hughes Jr.

Sadler Hughes will also have a classroom for education at their new location.

“I think you’ll see about 12 people per time so we’ll be expanding our services to include more patient education, disease state management. In addition we’ll have two clinical rooms so it’s just a purpose-built pharmacy,” Hughes III said.

Since 1917, Hughes Jr. and his son said there have been big changes, from how drugs are manufactured, the evolvement of technology and the role of a pharmacist.

“Another thing that has changed is the importance of software. We invest heavily in our software – where other companies may be spending a lot of time on, we invest in our software to supplement a lot of things,” Hughes III said.

One thing that will not change is the wisdom that Hughes III has gained from his father over the years.

“I have the greatest mentor I could ask for. He gives me the wisdom when I get a hot head. He’s the one that can explain how he’s faced similar situations so I understand that’s a rare thing – I fully appreciate that,” he said.

As far as where he sees the store, he said he would like to see Sadler Hughes expand upon their services.

“We work in lockstep. We talk things out and try to figure out rational, logical ways of moving things. I would like to see the expansion of more services. I’d like to see us employ more people – I want us to kind of be a one-stop shop. Also, being able to serve more people while also maintaining that personal relationship we have with everybody. That’s just something we’ll have to navigate and we’ll be able to do that, I’m fully confident,” he said.

Rest assured, the customers of Sadler Hughes will still be able to stop by for all of their healthcare needs or to pop in and say hello.

“It is a pleasure to see them (the customers). Ninety-five percent of them we probably know on a first name basis. We have people who come by just to say hello, which is very sweet. People bring us candy, food, jams. It’s a very small town feel and I hope it never gets lost – we’re taking all of that with us,” Hughes Jr. said.

“The only thing changing is the building,” Hughes III added.

While there is still plenty of time before the transition, Hughes’ father said he would miss the building.

“I got a little sad, but the change is necessary,” he said.

The father-son duo noted that after the move store hours will stay as they are now.

“If we see a ton of folks needing to come in on Sunday we’ll evaluate it at that time, but for at least the first month we’re going to keep the hours as they are now,” Hughes III said.

Sadler Hughes is currently open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. and are closed on Sundays and major holidays.

Contact Sadler Hughes at 864-833-4000 or email sadlers@sadlerhughes.com for any questions. An after hours emergency number is also available for customers.