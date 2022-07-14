New Life for a Clinton Icon

PHOTOS: LEGACY AT HAYS.

“Where there is no vision the people perish: but he that keepth the law, happy is he.”

Proverbs 29:18

Legacy at Hays was dedicated Thursday with this verse; it is a $1 million project that has repurposed a Clinton icon, Dr. Hays’ Hospital, to a 9-unit apartment building on Woodrow Street.

The developer, Leonard Pitts, said special emphasis for renting will be to veterans who are transitioning in their living quarters, and leasing also will be available for civilians. “I want to thank the City of Clinton for letting me restore it to the way it was,” he said.

The re-dedication, timed for the Pitts twins’ birthday, was to the memory of Leslie Saint Claire “SC” Hays, MD, 1888-1960, founder of the Dr. Hays’ Hospital. It is at 200 Woodrow Street, in Clinton.

Important parts of Uptown Clinton’s resurgence are places to live and historical preservation. Legacy at Hays has both.

Leonard Pitts, who grew up in Clinton, acquired the building in June, 2020. He has erected a plaque at the building, with its history, that reads in part: “The work of Dr. S.C. Hays in Clinton and other parts of Laurens County will always be legendary, and the recent renovations to his hospital directly reflect the nurturing doctor’s incredible care and attention to the needs of his patients and their families.”

Clinton Mayor Bob McLean said, “We are very proud of what Mr. Pitts has done here because I don’t think anybody else could have done this. It started out as labor and then it became a labor of love I believe, didn’t it? A 2 1/2 year project, I rode by here every day and thought, ‘how are they going to do this?’ Then, every day they got something more done.”

Pitts had to compose himself as he discussed the project: “2 1/2 years of sweat, labor, and a labor of love … I could not have done this without my support system, my friends and, most importantly, my family.”

He presented mementos of the project to the Chamber, the City, family, and partners. Refreshments were catered by Wholy Smoke Texas BBQ Family Restaurant in Mauldin.

Renting of Legacy at Hays has not started yet, but anyone interested can TEXT 864-449-6197 to Leonard Pitts for info.

Business in Clinton

WPCC AM & FM Radio is off the air TEMPORARILY while their tower is being upgraded. Owner Pat Patterson expects off-the-air status will last about a week, then the stations will return with an even stronger signal..

Legacy at Hays, opened July 7.

Tipsy Gypsy, opened July 6.

Sauceville House of Fades, 327 W. Main St., Clinton - 923-4434.

Axe Craft Depot, 864-547-1020 - Melissa Cooper Meadors.

Laila’s Place Ice Cream, 200 W. Main St., Clinton, Jason Devette & Tia Devette.

Stogie’s, 100 Musgrove St., Clinton — Facebook.com/stogiesonmusgrove; Brandon Page.

The Lumberyard bar - DE Tribble Building @ 1111, 1113, 1115 Gary St., Clinton.

Bojangles, Hwy 72 @ I-26 - nearing completion.

Starbucks, Hwy 72 @ I-26 - under construction.

Check out City of Clinton SC Economic Development on Facebook for updates.