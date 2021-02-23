New jobs on the horizon

68 JOBS FOR CLINTON.

No details are available, but if the Laurens County Council keeps its normal course in such matters, a $20.5 Million investment creating 68 new jobs could be announced for Clinton in March.

It's code-named "Project Impact" and it received 1st reading approval tonight by the County Council. The incentive ordinance will need 2 more readings and a public hearing, and on final reading, the company making the investment will be named. Projects like this are code-named for industry-competitiveness reasons. The project is listed under New Business on the council's agenda, and information about it was presented by Jon Coleman, President & CEO of the Laurens County Development Corporation.

It's part of a flurry of local investment activity. The giant ZF Transmissions plant in Gray Court-Owings has announced a new product line and a major investment; 2,200 people work there now. County Council is clearing the way for ISO Poly Films to expand, and "Project Gray" also is on track before the council (2nd of 3 readings given tonight). County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks is leading the county through a process of modernizing its industry inducement ordinance and FILOTs (fees in lieu of taxes).

All this comes as new housing is being proposed - the City of Laurens is approving a housing development near The Ridge recreation center and another subdivision near the Bi-Lo in western Laurens (near Laurens District High School). Subdivisions also are proposed in Northern Laurens County - Fountain Inn and Gray Court-Owings. The county does not have zoning, and its Comprehensive Plan for development is more than 10 years old. The growth is "spilling over" from the fast-growing Simpsonville - Mauldin areas as the City of Greenville continues to expand, and development from the City of Spartanburg pushes south through Woodruff.

There are 2 "spec" buildings available for industrial customers - one at The Connexial Center in Northern Laurens County marketed by Laurens Electric Cooperative, and one at the Clinton Commerce Center marketed by the City of Clinton. Also, Clinton has acquired from the State of South Carolina some of the Whitten Center property bordering on I-26, that the City intends to offer for development.

The next meetings of the Laurens County Council are set for the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of March - 5:30 in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens - these meetings are open to the public and masks are optional. These meetings also are broadcast on the Laurens County website. The Council offers 15 minutes at each meeting for public comments (register at the podium before the meeting starts).

MUCH MORE on this meeting, and meetings of the School District 56 Board of Trustees, the board of the Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission, and the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce board will be in the March 3, 2021 issue of The Clinton Chronicle.