New Industry in Hodges

E.A. Sween Company establishing operations in Greenwood County.

$38 million investment will create 300 new jobs

E.A. Sween Company, a leading supplier in the ready-to-eat sandwich industry, has announced plans to establish operations in Greenwood County.

The company is investing $38 million and creating 300 new jobs. Greenwood County borders Laurens County to the west.

Founded in 1955, E.A. Sween Company is a third generation, private company that produces and ships sandwiches and other ready-to-eat products nationally. Its brands include Deli Express®, Market Sandwich®, San Luis® Burritos and Simply Delicious® Bakery. The company sells more than 100 million sandwiches annually.

Located at 5730 Highway 25 North in Hodges, E.A. Sween Company’s new Greenwood County operation will be critical in helping to double the capacity of the company’s sandwich production. When the facility is fully operational, the company expects to produce an additional 75 million sandwiches a year.

The facility is expected to be online in the third quarter of 2023.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

“The entire E.A. Sween Company team is thrilled to announce our new Greenwood County location. From the moment we first visited the community, we knew it was a perfect fit. South Carolina is a place where people, partnerships, relationships and opportunity matter to everyone we came across. This is an incredibly important moment in our history as we expand our business and bring quality products closer to our customers in the Southeast and beyond.” -E.A. Sween Company President and CEO Tom H. Sween

“When an industry leader like E.A. Sween Company locates in South Carolina, it’s further proof that our state’s business-friendly environment and talented workforce offer companies the recipe for success. Congratulations to E.A. Sween Company, and we welcome them to the Greenwood County community.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“E.A. Sween Company’s $38 million investment and the 300 new jobs they are creating are big wins not just for Greenwood County, but for all of South Carolina. We are excited to welcome them to Greenwood County and look forward to a strong business partnership for many years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"This is an exciting time for Greenwood County. Today’s announcement is one of great importance as it is not only the largest number of jobs created in our county since 2013, but also because we are welcoming a wonderful, family-owned company into our community and into our North Greenwood Industrial Park spec building. We are appreciative of E.A. Sween Company’s belief in our county and that our taxpayers and county leaders had the foresight that allowed us to develop the land and construct this building. We thank E.A. Sween Company for their investment and wish them tremendous success."-Greenwood County Council Chairman Chuck Moates

“E.A. Sween Company’s decision to locate their newest facility in Greenwood shows that the Upstate continues to be a key location for food and beverage companies. Our region’s proximity to consumer markets and logistical advantages, combined with an available, trained workforce, makes Upstate South Carolina an ideal location as companies look for an East Coast location. Congratulations to Greenwood County on this great win.” -Upstate SC Alliance President and CEO John Lummus