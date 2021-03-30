New county administrator to be sought

BULLETIN: on a 4-3 vote tonight, Laurens County Council has terminated the contract of the County Administrator.

No reason was given - a county statement is forthcoming. That action ends the 4-year tenure of Jon Caime as director of the county's day to day operations. Council opened an investigation earlier this month, and Caime being offered leave was made public the next day. Dale Satterfield, the public works director is the Acting County Administrator.

Council Chairman Brown Patterson said there is no malfeasance or illegality related to Caime's depature.

The vote was 4 in favor: Patterson, Jeff Carroll, David Tribble and Garrett McDaniel; and 3 opposed: Kemp Younts, Diane Anderson and Luke Rankin.

Caime is under contract until 2022.