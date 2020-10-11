New to the community

ANNOUNCEMENTS: Suspect - LCSO; Library Closed.

Suspect Parsons still being sought

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office has issued this statement:

"A release put out by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office stated that a home invasion had occurred in Waterloo on November 4. A home invasion did not occur, nor did it occur in Waterloo. A break-in occurred on 221 South in Laurens when the homeowner did interrupt the subject upon returning to her home. The subject did assault that homeowner and stole her Kia Rio, as we posted about the day of the event. The vehicle has been recovered in West Virginia at this time. However, the subject believed to be responsible for this incident and others is still at large. Tracy Parsons, 53, of Honea Path is approximately 5’8, weighs around 185 pounds, is balding with Salt and Pepper hair and blue eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous and could be driving a dark gray 2019 Ford F150 Super Crew with a West Virginia tag. If you see Mr. Parsons, do not approach. Call 911."

###

Clinton Library Is Closed - COVID-19

Due to a COVID-19 case, the Clinton Branch of the Laurens County Library will be closed to the public until further notice.

Curbside pickup will continue at the Clinton Branch on a limited basis, but the public will not be able to enter the building for computer use or any other reason. Call 864-833-1853 between 1 and 6 p.m. to arrange curbside pickup of books and other materials.

The Laurens Library remains open; however, temporary disruptions or closings may occur due to re-carpeting of the headquarters building. Everyone is asked to call 864-681-7323 for curbside pickup or computer use at Laurens. Check www.lcpl.org for updates.

__________________

Toy Run Saturday

The American Legion Post 25 of Laurens will host a Toy Run this Saturday, Nov. 14, to benefit the Laurens County Sheriff's Office and Laurens City's Christmas for Kids programs. Registration is 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., with kick-stands up at 1 p.m. Entry fee is a new, unwrapped toy. Ride starts and ends at the Bilo Shopping Center (1500 Western Square Dr. Laurens). Everyone is welcome.

__________________

Be aware of surroundings, Laurens Police advise

The Laurens Police Department has issued an advisory about “nasty” and “disgusting” posts on social media and has advised everyone to be especially aware of their surroundings at the current time.

There is no direct threat to the public, the Police say on Facebook, at this time. The Police said they wanted people who have complained to them to know they have heard the complaints.

The advisory says:

“Laurens Police Department does not believe there is a threat to the community of any kind. We have been made aware of several nasty post on social media that have concerned some of our community members, however we do not believe there is a threat to the community. We want those that have voiced their complaints to know that we have received them.

“Laurens Police Department has been made aware of several disgusting post circulating on social media which contained threatening statements. Our department is actively working with state agencies to investigate the threats. As always our agency strong encourages all citizens to be aware of their surroundings at all times. With the holiday seasons approaching everyone should ensure that they are taking the necessary precautions to maintain the safety of themselves. their families, and our community. If you see something, say something. To report suspicious activity call 911 or to provide law enforcement with anonymous tips on criminal activity call 67CRIME.”

The advisory was issued this past weekend.