The New "Campus"

A “new school” forms - the D56 virtual learning community - NEW SCHEDULE, RED DEVIL FOOTBALL -- another called meeting this Monday night.

Clinton High Football Schedule

REVISED

Sept. 25 @ Union County

Oct. 2 vs Broome

Oct. 9 @ Chapman (Inman)

Oct. 16 vs Emerald

Oct. 23 vs Woodruff

Oct. 30 vs Laurens

Nov. 6 vs Strom Thurmond

all games 7:30 pm, all region except Laurens and Strom Thurmond.

JV football opens at home vs Union, Sept. 24; Volleyball opens @ Union Sept. 10; Girls tennis opens @ Union Sept. 1.

The 842 students who have been enrolled in the Laurens County Virtual Academy comprise the largest “school” in District 56, Clinton-Joanna-Cross Hill.

The 1,941 students who are left will be attending 5-days a week, in-building, face-to-face instruction, at six sites. If they ride the bus, they will be required to wear masks, to and from school. Meeting July 27, the District 56 Board of Trustees reviewed opening procedures; then, by July 29, a key element of district policy for the 2020-21 academic year had changed (see sidebar information).

A recent Clinton High School graduate told the board of his “disappointment” in city officials for not mandating masks to facilitate “the quicker we get back to normal.”

Patrick Nelson urged the school board to forcefully encourage mask-wearing in schools, and cleaning, in an attempt to slow down the fast-moving Coronavirus.

The virus, and the respiratory ailment it can cause, have sickened more than 17 million people worldwide.

Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields, who has coached Nelson in the district’s award-winning National Science Olympiad teams, said the young man’s presentation shows “civic mindedness.”

The board was told that 304 Clinton High students had enrolled in the virtual academy - that would leave 578 as in-school students. Parents’ presentations were planned to introduce the Calvert Learning program, and to explain service-delivery in Spanish and for special education.

Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Brenda Schrantz said she was cautiously optimistic that students whose parents missed the July 25 virtual academy enrollment deadline could still be enrolled, in on-line instruction.

She said District 56 needs teachers for the Laurens County Virtual Academy.

She said, “The majority of our teachers want to come back face-to-face.”

Enrollment figures for the schools are:

Clinton Elementary: 131 virtual; 348 face to face;

Eastside Elementary: 123 virtual; 329 face to face;

Joanna Woodson Elementary: 71 virtual; 225 face to face;

Clinton Middle: 197 virtual; 461 face to face;

Clinton High: 304 virtual; 578 face to face;

“I am new here and don’t know my child’s school”: 16 virtual (these are 5K-12th grade numbers).

But, O’Shields said, “Today’s plans could be worth nothing tomorrow,” if there is a virus outbreak.

None of the 46 counties in South Carolina meet the tests-positive recommended mark for schools opening.

That mark is set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (public schools have been closed in South Carolina since March 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic).

Bottom line, one-third of District 56 students will start the year Sept. 8 on-line.

That leaves district officials to plan for safely transitioning two-thirds back into school buildings, 5-days-a-week. About 800 students will ride buses, at state-mandated 50% capacity. The district needs 23 bus aides to take temperatures so bus drivers don’t have to do it.

“We have a much better chance of spreading out,” with a third of the students in virtual, Assistant Superintendent Dr. David Pitts told the D56 Board of Trustees at the July 27 called meeting (the board also met July 13 and 20).

“We will be riding with the windows down, weather permitting,” Pitts said.

Carolina Filtration has fitted schools‘ ventilation systems with MERV 10 filters. Palmetto Air & Water has assessed each school’s HVAC system. These checks are to be sure that outside air is brought in and filtered effectively. Clinton Middle and High Schools have dramatically altered the way they bring students in, and allow students to leave.

Board Member Tammy Stewart said, “We do this, or we don’t get to come back to school.”

Board Member Keith Richardson said he wants school maintenance to be sure, “we do not cut corners.”

It will cost $1,000 a day to be sure the schools undergo electrostatic cleaning. Also, the district has purchased 10 electrostatic cleaners for staff use. Pitts said, “(This gives) a level of confidence to people who are sending their children to school that we are going above and beyond.”

O’Shields added, “This is our plan, until it is not.”

If there is a COVID-19 outbreak, O’Shields said, the schools will be in the control of the SC Department of Health & Environmental Control -- as it will be a “communicable disease” event.