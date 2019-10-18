New assistant City Manager; Millers Fork Trail is a go

The City of Clinton has hired a new Assistant City Manager.

Thomas R. Higgs II, 38, of Columbia, will start Monday, Oct. 21. Clinton City Manager Bill Ed Cannon confirmed the hire following a special called meeting of City Council on Thursday, Oct. 17.

“We’ll work together as a team,” said Cannon. “He will do projects I can’t get to.”

Higgs comes to Clinton from Bishopville, where he served as city administrator. He has a master’s degree in public policy.

Cannon said Higgs will be paid $68,500 per year.

Millers Fork will happen

Councilman Garry Kuykendall and Councilwoman Shirley Jenkins made motions to proceed with the Miller’s Fork Trail project and Council approved unanimously.

Miller’s Fork Trail will be funded by a $99,000 grant from S.C. Parks, Recreation and Tourism. Susan Galloway with Clinton Canopy spoke during public comment at the Oct. 7 meeting and questioned why the project was not moving forward with a Jan. 3 state deadline approaching. Cannon said he opposed the project, at the time, due to the city not having jurisdiction of the property for policing.

But Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds sent a letter to Mayor Bob McLean assuring that his officers would police the property.

“The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responds to all calls for service and patrols all areas of Laurens County in a professional manner and in a timely response,” the letter said. “We proudly serve and protect Laurens County. This also includes the Park access areas of Laurens County.”

Cannon gave his blessing for Millers Fork Trail before the vote.

“It has a lot of potential,” he said.

The low bid for the project is $111,800. The City will contribute $12,700 from hospitality and accommodation tax money.

McLean defended the Council’s inaction on the matter at the previous meeting.

“Not a single Council member knew it had been bid out,” he said.

Sales Tax Commission

Walter Hughes III, Clinton’s representative on the Laurens County Capital Project Sales Tax Commission, talked with Council about their project or projects to be submitted for consideration. The Commission will have six members and is still being formed (likely in place by the end of next week).

Although Council tabled making their recommendation until after a planning meeting is held, members did engage in open discussion. Police and fire buildings, a library, streets and sidewalk were among ideas. Council will prioritize before making its recommendation or recommendations by Jan. 24.

Hughes said there is a $35 million cap concerning the referendum. With requests coming from across the county, he said there would have to be give and take. Ultimately the referendum must benefit the entire county to have a chance at passing.

“We need to be reasonable about what we are asking,” said Councilman Ronnie Roth.

During discussion, Cannon said despite multiple ongoing projects, the City is on track to meet its budget needs. The City also has a $600,000 CDBG grant and $250,000 from the state legislature to work with.

Executive Session

Council met for 1 hour and 20 minutes behind closed doors to receive legal advice and bond counsel. No action was taken upon returning to open session.

More

Jenkins said Martha Dendy should be eligible for accommodation tax money.

Councilwoman Robbie Neal complimented public works and the Scots & Brats festival.

Kuykendall wants more excitement and less negativity from the City’s people.

Roth asked for prayer for Councilman Danny Cook, who missed the meeting due to a medical issue.

Councilwoman Megan Walsh said that Millers Fork and bike lanes are part of the City’s Comprehensive Plan, which should be used as a guideline.

McLean said that if the City’s trash truck has destroyed trash cans, it is the City’s responsibility to replace them.

Council engaged in more open discussion at the meeting, thereby complying with the spirit of the Freedom of Information Act.