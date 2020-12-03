Needs Illumination

Lights - Right Now - on West Main Street.

The City of Clinton needs to take immediate action to place high-intensity lights around The Cotton Loft on West Main Street. A hit and run happened there Dec. 28 and the car has not been located - a mirror was found at the scene and, apparently, police have traced it to three possible vehicles. No BOLO was ever issued to the news media.

In spite of what happens with the investigation by the Clinton Police Department, this issue of lighting is separate - and something the victim in this matter, Irene Littleton of Clinton, would like to see resolved. She was crossing the street with plenty of time to spare, but she believes the vehicle that struck her was speeding. There is no posted speed limit in front of The Cotton Loft. Parking is off-premises, so people who attend events there - mostly wedding receptions - have to walk dark city streets going to and from the building. In Mrs. Littleton’s case it was a wedding reception, in the evening, after greeting the bride and groom.

A 15 mph speed limit in this very short (two blocks) area of West Main St. certainly is reasonable.

There are no crosswalk parkings at this intersection.

Not a flashing light to let motorists know this is a crosswalk.

The Cotton Loft itself is a one-story, brown and black building and, in the dark, a motorist new to Clinton wouldn’t even know it’s there. And, this is not an isolated location - CrossFit, Clinton Little Devils and the VFW are located just down the street -- a church and a garage are located right across the street.

The sooner something is done - the better. The Clinton High Prom is at The Cotton Loft April 18. A Cocktails for Cats & K-9s event is there May 30. Now that it’s Daylight Saving Time, there is some visibility in the early evening; but what about later at night. It is dark, really dark.

In the winter, it’s even worse.

There is a vacant lot right beside The Cotton Loft, and the city would do well to investigate buying this property for, at the bare minimum, a handicapped- accessible parking lot. This is a $1 Million investment in the heart of uptown Clinton - it is time to protect it.

And those who use it. - A Chronicle Editorial