A natural gas savings

CNNGA: Customers will see charge off bills for 3 months.

By Vic MacDonald

Editor -- This article has a corrected amount.

Natural gas customers in Laurens and Newberry counties will see a personalized version of “stimulus money” courtesy of the Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority.

Clinton City Representative Danny Cook made a motion at last Tuesday’s board meeting to eliminate the $14 per customer monthly facility charge for the next three months. The full board accepted the motion.

That's $14/month off for May, June and July -- $42 total discount.

“They did that on their own,” CNNGA General Manager Stan Bryson told The Chronicle last Wednesday morning. It will be a loss of revenue, but Bryson said the loss can be made up through reserves.

It is an effort to help people through a time when many are out of work, and are still waiting on unemployment and/or federal government stimulus money, he said. For customers who run natural gas heat only, it will mean a $0 monthly bill.

The facility charge is money CNNGA sends to pipeline companies to ensure an uninterrupted flow of natural gas. The agency still will have to pay the pipeline customers but, for three months, it will not be a charge passed along to customers. About $650,000 will come out of the reserves to make the payments, Bryson said.

There are 13,050 CNNGA customers in most of Laurens County, all of Newberry County, and portions of Spartanburg and Greenville counties. The agency’s lobbies are closed in Clinton and Newberry, and all employees have face masks. Before the lobbies re-open, Bryson said the customer service windows will be equipped with sneeze-guard, similar to those in grocery stores and fast food drive-thrus.

In addition to natural gas service, the agency sells home, kitchen and patio appliances and lighting, and some outdoor-living furniture through its lobby displays.

The CNNGA board, composed of Cities of Clinton and Newberry officials and at-large representation, met on April 28 at the Clinton office; the meeting was public through the Zoom remote meetings computer program. The board’s meetings are the fourth Tuesday, monthly, rotating between the Clinton and Newberry offices.