Natural Gas Authority board called meeting

CNNGA board will start GM search process.

The board of the Clinton Newberry Natural Gas Authority will begin its search process for a General Manager to replace Stan Bryson, this Thursday evening.

Bryson will retire after 20 years with the company, effective Dec. 31, 2020, he confirmed today. The board - comprised of city council members from Clinton and Newberry - will begin the process of forming a search committee, taking applications from inside the company and outside CNNGA. The “employment, appointment of general manager and a pending legal matter” discussion will be conducted in closed session, per the agenda.

The CNNGA Board meeting will be Thursday, 6 pm at the Clinton office. The board rotates its meetings between Clinton and Newberry, and the regular meeting will be Jan. 28. Newberry Mayor Foster Senn is the board chair; Clinton Mayor Bob McLean is vice-chair.

Meeting Notice:

The Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority Board of Directors meeting will be held in the Clinton office on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 6:00 pm.

Melissa Lawson @ (864) 833-1862 or mlawson@cnnga.com.

Melissa Lawson @ (864) 833-1862 or mlawson@cnnga.com.

The Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority Board of Directors meeting will be held in the Newberry office on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 6:00 pm.

