Home / Breaking News / The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children announcement

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children announcement

Mon, 12/30/2019 - 4:35pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

MISSING TEEN ALERT.

 

 

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children urgently needs the public’s help finding 17-year-old Miranda West. Miranda was last seen on Dec. 13 in Anderson, South Carolina. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and is 5-foot-6 and weighs 180 pounds. These are two photos of Miranda.

If you have any information, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina at 1-864-260-4444 or NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678)

Thank you!

 

Patti Davis
Senior Writer
National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
(703) 837-6016 
PDavis@NCMEC.ORG

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here