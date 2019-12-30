The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children announcement

MISSING TEEN ALERT.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children urgently needs the public’s help finding 17-year-old Miranda West. Miranda was last seen on Dec. 13 in Anderson, South Carolina. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and is 5-foot-6 and weighs 180 pounds. These are two photos of Miranda.

If you have any information, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina at 1-864-260-4444 or NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678)

Thank you!

Patti Davis

Senior Writer

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

(703) 837-6016

PDavis@NCMEC.ORG