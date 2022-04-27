Music - Behind the Scenes

International guest at PC Bands.

PC Band Program brings another guest for the "Behind the Scenes" series. This time, PC director of bands, Dr. Giovani Briguente, hosts a fascinating talk with an international guest from Brazil, Maestro Dario Sotelo.

Maestro Dario Sotelo inspires musicians and audiences around the world through his teaching & conducting. From his truly vibrant international career, Maestro Sotelo has garnered multiple distinctions from European, Asian, and American countries for his musical and cultural contributions as a world-class conductor, pedagogue, and champion of Latin American music. His former role as president of the World Association for Symphonic Bands and Ensembles, gives him a unique, multi-faceted perspective as creator, teacher, and administrator of the arts.

YOU ARE INVITED!

Meet the artist, hear his stories, get to know his career, ask questions!

April 28, 2022

Thursday - 6:30pm - Edmunds Hall (PC Campus)

Free admission & Free Parking