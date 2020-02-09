The Museum Moving Forward

Museum tackles operations $$, eyes utility accounts.

Something that was “headed for the trash heap” now is on display on the second floor of what is going to become an extension, and expansion, of “Laurens County’s attic.”

Friezes from Central School were destined to be thrown away, but now reside in The Magnolia Room, an events venue of The Witherspoon Building, which will be the home of the Laurens County Museum.

The museum’s new director, Laura Clifford Cook, who lives in Gray Court, continued “making her rounds” of county utilities last Tuesday as she met with the board of the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission.

The Museum is the benefactor of a $1 million grant that is getting the Witherspoon Building converted into a museum. Now, the Museum’s steering committee sets its sights on operational funding.

Cook said if utilities could offer their customers the option of having a monthly donation added to their bills (at whatever monthly level the customer thinks he/she can afford), that money would go a long way toward running the Laurens County Museum.

Cook said they are transitioning out of the “attic” phase, and into a partnership phase with some of the top museum destinations of South Carolina and the United States.

So far, all work on the Witherspoon Building, including a new elevator, has been bought and paid for - it has no debt.

“We basically saved that side of the (Laurens) Square,” Debbie Vaughn, a museum super-volunteer, told the board. “We have an amazing museum building. Now, we have to run it.”

The Laurens County Museum continues to welcome donations of any amount, and is still running the current museum on Laurens Street, just off the central Square. Cook said they will be developing regular hours for both buildings in the near future.

She envisions the Witherspoon Building’s spacious lobby as “Laurens County’s front porch.” Already, she said, people just pop-in to offer remembrances of Laurens.

The building has a basement that will become a living-history lab. The second floor Magnolia Room is available for events leasing - the LCWSC board has had its Christmas party there.

“We are going to move physically, and move intellectually from the ‘attic’ with professionalism and flexibility,” said Cook, who is taking a year’s break from her PhD. work at the University of South Carolina to get the new museum open.

Nov. 1, 2020 will be the partial opening.

July 15, 2021, is envisioned as the full access opening.

“We are definitely moving forward,” Cook said.

The Museum has used $729,000 of its initial $1 million gift to get this far. “We do need community partners,” Cook said.

The Laurens County Museum is striving to take its place in the $50 billion museums and heritage contributions to the United States economy (the gross domestic product). Nationwide, museums support 726,200 jobs.

“We can be The Welcome Center of the County,” Vaughn said. “We do have a story to tell that a lot of people want to hear.”