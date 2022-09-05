Murder Suspect
Mon, 05/09/2022 - 12:38pm Vic MacDonald
By:
THE FBI
NOTE: Chester is North East of Clinton on Hwy 72 / 121 through Whitmire.
MURDER SUSPECT IS SOUGHT -- Chester -- info in attached PDF.
Good Morning,
The FBI is assisting the Chester County Sheriff’s office in locating Vangereil Dretreckes Miller, who has warrants for murder. Miller is wanted for a March 6, 2022 shooting incident that left two dead, and three others wounded in the 1500 block of Powell Drive in Chester, SC. Please see the attached poster for more information. The link to the poster is located at this site: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/law-enforcement-assistance/vangereil-dretreckes-miller. A mugshot photo is also attached to this email. The FBI is assisting in the matter, but the case is being investigated by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. Any media attention that may help in locating the suspect is greatly appreciated.
Kevin M. Wheeler
Public Affairs Specialist
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Columbia Field Office
151 Westpark Blvd.
Columbia, SC 29210
(803) 551-4352 (Office)