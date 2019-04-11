MURDER CHARGED; Earlier, Kidnapping, Bond is denied on all charges

Clinton Man Charged with Murder from Monday Shooting - SHERIFF'S OFFICE STATEMENT.

Tuesday, November 5, 2019 - WLBG on-line

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest yesterday for a fatal shooting that reportedly occurred yesterday. 20-year-old Osvaldo Antonio Flores of 18,772 Highway 72 East, Clinton has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. He is accused of shooting the victim multiple times at close range yesterday. Osvaldo Antonio Flores remained in the Johnson Detention Center overnight, awaiting a bond hearing.

Other details on the case were not available earlier this morning.

On November 4, 2019 at approximately 2:00 A.M. the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service at 18772 Hwy 72 East in Clinton. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as 34 year old Miguel Gutierrez-Mendoza. Investigators were called to the scene, along with the Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit. A resident of the home, Osvaldo Antonio Flores, was arrested on scene without incident and has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

-- Sheriff Don Reynolds, Laurens, South Carolina

ROBBERY, KIDNAPPING -- 12 Charges from Two September Burglaries Against Clinton Man.

Monday, November 4, 2019 - WLBG on-line

Burglaries, Armed Robberies and Kidnappings on two September dates were alleged following a Sheriff’s Office arrest of a Clinton man this weekend. 30-year-old Rodrick Devonziel Anderson of 5-B, Clinton Manor is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Burglary, three counts of Armed Robbery, four counts of Kidnapping, two counts of Possessing a Weapon during a Violent Crime and one case of Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature.

Warrants allege that on September 23rd he entered a dwelling on Highway 308 at night while armed with a handgun and stole $17,000 cash from the two residents. He is further accused of beating a resident about the head and face with a handgun. One of the 1st Degree Burglary warrants was served for this alleged incident, along with two Kidnapping warrants, the one Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and one weapons warrant.

The second incident allegedly occurred on September 29th. On that date, Rodrick D. Anderson is accused of entering a dwelling on Brewster Road in the nighttime while armed with a handgun. He allegedly took $300 cash and a handgun from one person at this address. He’s also accused of confining multiple people at this address. Charges at the Laurens area incident include 1st Degree Burglary, Kidnapping and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

Since his Saturday booking, bond has been denied on all charges. Robert Devonziel Anderson remains in the Johnson Detention Center.