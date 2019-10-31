Murder Charge

Woman Found Dead, ex-Boyfriend Charged - and Clinton Police chase.

Thursday, October 31, 2019 -- WLBG on-line

A woman was found dead around noon at her Fountain Inn home in the Fountain Brook neighborhood yesterday.

Laurens County Deputy Coroner Robin Morse identified the deceased as 29-year-old Aqua Barksdale of 111 James Jackson Drive, Fountain Inn. An autopsy was to be conducted on her body today. Reports from the scene indicated there was a broken window at the victim’s residence.

Fountain Inn Police took an ex-boyfriend into custody yesterday afternoon. As investigation continued, he was charged with Ms. Barksdale’s death. 42-year-old Aaron Anthony Hewitt of 4 Ashwyn Court, Simpsonville was served warrants charging him with Murder, 1st Degree Burglary and Possession of a Weapon during a Crime. They indicate he unlawfully entered Ms. Barksdale’s residence and shot her with a firearm. Aaron Anthony Hewitt was being held overnight in Laurens County’s Johnson Detention Center, awaiting arraignment on his Murder and Burglary charges.

Sheriff’s Chase Leads to Charges from Laurens & Clinton Police

Thursday, October 31, 2019

Police in Laurens and Clinton had charges for a man arrested yesterday after a Sheriff’s Deputy chase ended with a wreck. Clinton Police responded around 2:00 yesterday afternoon.

Sheriff’s Deputy Hilderbrandt reportedly had been tailing a 2008 Nissan Altima in town when the driver sped up to an excessive speed. It reportedly ran off the road and collided with a utility pole. A small plastic baggie of marijuana was reportedly located on in the driver’s possession and a black scale was found in the car.

19-year-old Rakeevus Asmere Booker of 113 North Livingston Street, Clinton was issued citations by Clinton Police charging him with 2nd Offense Driving under Suspension and Simple Possession of Marijuana.

He remained in custody overnight on charges from Laurens Police, who charged him with Strong Armed Robbery and 3rd Degree Assault and Battery.

Warrants allege he hit a victim about the head multiple times with a closed fist and with is feet and taking $200 during an incident April 29th on Fleming Street in Laurens.

Booker remained in the Johnson Detention Center overnight, awaiting a bond hearing on the Laurens charges.