Mural has a Clinton High connection

SUNDAY - MURAL UNVEILING.

The Greater Faith Apostolic Church of Jesus will host a Mural Dedication Service on Sunday, October 27th at 4 pm.

Clinton High School Visual Arts teacher Adri Jordan began this project mid-summer and logged over 200 hours and 35 days to create this 15’ x 9’ mural of The Baptism of Christ. Two of Jordan’s top art students, CHS seniors Sydney Raber and Kaitey Threatt, also assisted in the project.

The public is invited to attend.

WHAT: Mural Dedication Service

Greater Faith Apostolic Church of Jesus

WHEN: Sunday, October 27, 2019 4:00 PM - 5:30PM

Meet the Artist! Meet & Greet

Talk with Clinton High School Visual Arts Teacher Adri Jordan

And her student assistants: Sydney Raber and Kaitey Threatt

5:00-5:30 PM

WHERE: Greater Faith Apostolic Church of Jesus

543 Coleman Road, Clinton,SC 29325

Pastor: Quincey B. Johnson

Visit Jordan’s Facebook page for a day-by-day pictorial account of the progress.

** Click on the Links below and the pages to follow.

Jordan's Facebook Photos Link - Day 35 (October 20, 2019)

Day 35: Last day of sealing the mural. It’s official done now and will be dedicated next Sunday Oct. 27th at 4pm. 200 hours worth of work and 35 days later. Now it’s time to sit back and admire it and reflect on the experience.

Jordan's Facebook Photos Link - Day 30

Day 30: Sydney is almost done with the right side of the grass. Almost done with the hands and arm. Still not completely happy with the shape of it so more revisions for me tomorrow.

Jordan's Facebook Post - Day 5

Day 5: Sky is officially done. Put in a light wash of the mountain ranges. Masked in the dove with white too. Thanks for the help over the past two days to my assistant Kaitey Threatt!!