Municpal Elections

BREAKING NEWS: 3 RUNNING FOR CLINTON MAYOR - McLean will not seek re-election.

Leonard Pitts, Randy Randall, and Ronnie Roth will compete for the title of Mayor of Clinton in the March 7 Municipal Elections. Incumbent Mayor Bob McLean did not file; the deadline was noon today.

Incumbent Council Member Shirley Jenkins will not seek re-election - filing for her seat are: Shaquille Harp, Kenneth Ken Turner, Reginald I. Vance and Anita H. Williams (District 2). In District 4, incumbent Gary Kuykendall is challenged by Vernon E. McCall and Stewart Owens. In District 6, incumbent Megan P. Walsh is challenged by Andy Howard.

Winning candidates must receive in excess of 50% of the vote.

Others: Laurens Mayor: Randy Garrett, Nathan Senn, & Alicia Latrina Sullivan. District 3, Cassandra Campbell. District 5, Martin Lowry. District 6, Johnnie Bolt & Jeremy Hudson.

Laurens CPW: Seat 1, Tomika Craig; Seat 2, Jeff Thompson.

Gray Court: Mayor, Stellartean B. Jones. Council, vote for 2: Laura B. Cook & Nadine Phillips.

Waterloo: Council, vote for 2: Johnny Cheeks & Gina Fleeman.

Candidate filing closed today at noon for the Laurens County 2023 Municipal Elections on Tuesday, March 7

Winners in all contests are determined by Majority (run off) method. A Runoff election (if needed) will be conducted Tuesday, March 21.

Early Voting will be conducted Monday, Feb 20 – Friday March 3 at the Voter Registration & Elections Office, 105 Bolt Dr, Laurens.

Candidate must receive a majority of votes to win.

(In excess of 50%)

SECTION 5-15-62. Determination of election results under nonpartisan election and runoff election method.

(a) Except as otherwise provided in this section, results in nonpartisan municipal elections in municipalities using the election and runoff election method shall be determined by a majority of the votes cast. A majority within the meaning of this section shall be determined as follows:

(1) When more than one person is seeking election to a single office, the majority shall be ascertained by dividing the total votes cast for all candidates by two. Any excess of the sum so ascertained shall be a majority and the candidate who obtains a majority shall be declared elected.

(2) When more persons are seeking election to two or more offices (constituting a group) than there are offices to be filled, the majority shall be ascertained by dividing the total vote cast for all candidates by the number of officers to be filled and by dividing the result by two. Any excess of the sum so ascertained shall be a majority and the candidates who obtain a majority shall be declared elected. If more candidates obtain a majority than there are offices to be filled, those having the highest vote (equal to the number of offices to be filled) shall be declared elected.

(b) If no candidate for a single office receives a majority of the votes cast in the first election or if an insufficient number of candidates receives a majority of the votes cast for a group of offices, a runoff election shall be held as herein provided:

(1) If no candidate for a single office receives a majority of the votes cast in the first election, a second election shall be conducted two weeks later between the two candidates receiving the largest number of votes in the first election who do not withdraw. The candidate receiving a majority of the votes cast in the runoff election shall be declared elected.

(2) If candidates for two or more offices (constituting a group) are to be selected and aspirants for some or all of the positions within the group do not receive a majority of the votes cast in the first election, a second election shall be conducted two weeks later between one more than the number of candidates necessary to fill the vacant offices. The candidates receiving the highest number of the votes cast in the second election equal in number to the number to be elected shall be declared elected.