Multi-Animal cruelty cases and arrests

8 DAYS - 4 CASES ANIMAL CRUELTY --- SUSPECTS.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has announced 4 multi-animal cruelty cases within the span of 8 days.

The statement said, “Our shelter was beyond capacity prior to these four incidents. We appreciate the continued assistance of Anderson County PAWS. In an effort to find homes for these innocent animals and make space at the shelter, adoptions are only $5 at this time. All adoptions include microchipping, vaccinations, heartworm/flea/tick preventative, and spay/neuter. The shelter is located at 79 Mount Vernon Church Road in Laurens and you can visit www.petango.com/Laurens (click See All Dogs) to check out our dogs.”

These cases are listed:

December 28th - Captain Guy Street in Clinton - 6 dogs removed from residence after deputies observed ribs and spine protruding, no access to drinkable water or no access to water at all, and no access to shelter in freezing temperatures. Bernard Mason was arrested and charged with 4 counts of violating Humane Animal Care ordinance, 2 counts of violating Tethering ordinance, Ill Treatment of Animals (Torture), Ill Treatment of Animals (Overworking), and 6 Counts of No Proof of Rabies Vaccination.

January 1st - Old Oak Tree Road in Waterloo - 11 dogs removed from residence after deputies observed puppies living in feces and filth and one adult dog appearing to be emaciated with ribs showing. Rhonda Denise Davis was arrested and charged with 4 counts of violating Humane Animal Care ordinance and No Proof of Rabies Vaccination. Michael Zane Rish was arrested and charged with 4 counts of violating Humane Animal Care ordinance.

January 3rd - Coleman Street in Laurens - 1 adult dog and 3 puppies removed from residence after deputies observed them covered in fleas with no access to water or milk from the mother dog. Adult dog was chained to a tree on a too short tether and appeared to be underweight. Jamarcus Mantrell Jennings and Benita Lashay Jennings were both issued citations for violating Humane Animal Care and Tethering ordinances.

January 5th - Cumbie Road in Fountain Inn - Vulnerable adult, 11 dogs and 3 cats removed from residence after deputies observed them living in feces, urine, and filth. The entire home was cluttered and overall deplorable. Kenni Echols Darnell was arrested and charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult, No Proof of Rabies Vaccination, and multiple counts of violating Humane Animal Care ordinance.

“These incidents are beyond unbelievable,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “The despicable conditions and actions are absolutely criminal. The intentional acts of these offenders are life threatening to both vulnerable people and animals involved. There needs to be severe consequences to match this criminal activity.”