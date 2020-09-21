MS Bailey & CHS have COVID-19 cases

CLINTON HIGH VIRUS --- DISTRICT 56 HAS 2 VIRUS CASES IN SCHOOLS, Clinton High announced today (Sept. 21) - 532 Covid cases in schools statewide, says SC DHEC (MS Bailey letter attached as a picture).

The District 56 School District has self-reported its first in-school case of the potentially deadly COVID-19 infection. The case has happened at the MS Bailey Child Development Center. Students in this person's class will be kept together as a group and will be continually monitored, says a letter from District 56.

TODAY - Clinton High School was added to the active infections list.

A district Facebook post says students at the MS Bailey facility school receive a COVID-19 test.

Students in this person's class will be montored each morning, Students showing symptoms will be separated frm the group and evaluated.

The district says "most children do not get severely ill with COVID-19."

The Sept. 20 notice does not say MS Bailey is being closed as a precaution, nor is Clinton High School. Monitor children at MS Bailey until Sept. 30, and at Clinton High School until Oct. 1, the District advises.