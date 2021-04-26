Motorcycle burning incident

Deputies detain two suspects; one is badly burned.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following statement: “On April 25th at approximately 5 p.m., an incident occurred in Hickory Tavern at the intersection of Neely Ferry Road and Wasson Gin Road. Two Sheriff’s Office units were parked at this location when a motorcycle drove up and stopped. This motorcycle was believed to be involved in an attempted traffic stop moments earlier, but the driver had eluded law enforcement. Due to this, Deputies made contact with the driver, which resulted in two subjects being assisted off the motorcycle.

“The motorcycle tilted over and due to the bike having no gas cap, spilled fuel which erupted into flames. The Deputies worked quickly to extinguish the fire. The driver of the motorcycle was badly burned and flown to the Augusta Burn Center. The passenger suffered a burned foot.”