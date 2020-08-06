Motel is scene of warrant, drugs seizure

DRUGS ARE SEIZED IN CLINTON.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following statement:

“On June 8th at approximately 11 AM, deputies responded to the Days Inn on Highway 56 in Clinton to provide assistance to the Clinton Police Department. Clinton PD was on scene serving an arrest warrant on Charles Michael Roberts Jr.

Once entry was made into the room, a bag containing methamphetamine was observed in plain sight, leading deputies to search further.

The following items were located:

-Methamphetamine- 395 grams

-LSD Strips

-Schedule IV Substance (Alprazolam)

-Heroin (1.3 grams)

Those listed below were arrested and charged as follows:

Charles Michael Roberts Jr. of Laurens- Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of a Schedule IV Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute LSD.

Roger Dale Knight of Gray Court- Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to

Distribute Heroin, Possession of a Schedule IV Substance, and Possession with Intent to

Distribute LSD.

Anna Marie Kernells of Laurens- Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to

Distribute Heroin, Possession of a Schedule IV Substance, and Possession with Intent to

Distribute LSD.