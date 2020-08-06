Home / Breaking News / Motel is scene of warrant, drugs seizure

Motel is scene of warrant, drugs seizure

Mon, 06/08/2020 - 4:38pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Laurens County Sheriff's Office
For over 3 years our team has been focused on removing drugs from our streets and communities. We will continue to work tirelessly on removing this poison from our county because it is like a cancer on society. We appreciate the overwhelming support you show for the work that is being done. We will continue to move forward, making Laurens County better.” -Sheriff Don Reynolds

DRUGS ARE SEIZED IN CLINTON.

 

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following statement:

 

“On June 8th at approximately 11 AM, deputies responded to the Days Inn on Highway 56 in Clinton to provide assistance to the Clinton Police Department. Clinton PD was on scene serving an arrest warrant on Charles Michael Roberts Jr. 

Once entry was made into the room, a bag containing methamphetamine was observed in plain sight, leading deputies to search further.

The following items were located:

-Methamphetamine- 395 grams

-LSD Strips

-Schedule IV Substance (Alprazolam)

-Heroin (1.3 grams)

Those listed below were arrested and charged as follows:

Charles Michael Roberts Jr. of Laurens- Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of a Schedule IV Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute LSD.

Roger Dale Knight of Gray Court- Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to

Distribute Heroin, Possession of a Schedule IV Substance, and Possession with Intent to

Distribute LSD.

Anna Marie Kernells of Laurens- Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to

Distribute Heroin, Possession of a Schedule IV Substance, and Possession with Intent to

Distribute LSD.

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media