More Virus Action, Concern

Gov. Henry McMaster to Declare State of Emergency,

Order Lancaster, Kershaw County Schools to Close

Governor to Hold Media Availability with Public Health Officials at 5:00 PM

COLUMBIA,S.C. - Governor Henry McMaster will hold a media availability this afternoon and declare a state of emergency throughout the state to enhance the state's response to the COVID-19 virus' impact on the South Carolina.

Citing the fact that Kershaw and Lancaster counties are the only areas in the state in which there is evidence of community spread of the virus, Governor McMaster's order will also direct that schools in those counties will be closed for a period of 14 days. Additionally, the governor order will direct the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to consult with the state's Superintendent of Education and local school district leadership to provide guidance on if and when remaining school districts should decide to close schools and for what period of time.

Additional actions to be included in the governor's executive order:

All state government offices shall remain open for operation during their normal business hour

Visitation at state and local correctional facilities in all 46 counties shall be suspended immediately

DHEC shall immediately restrict visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities with the exception of end of life situations

State price gouging laws shall go into effect immediately

The State Emergency Management Plan shall be activated

The governor will hold a media availability with the state's public health officials today, Friday, March 13 at 5:00 PM.

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, state public health officials

WHAT: Media availability

WHEN: Today, Friday, March 13 at 5:00 PM

WHERE: South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Laurens County Museum LECTURE SERIES POSTPONED.

"Due to the threat of coronavirus, the lecture series on the Role of Laurens County in the Revolutionary War at the Laurens County Museum and the subsequent field trips will be postponed until the threat abates. This action is being taken due to the median age of the crowd being in the age group most likely to suffer the most. There is plenty of time for us to discuss history. Let’s take a break, and come back bigger and stronger when we can gather together again in the comfort of each other’s company." - Durant Ashmore, Battlefield Preservationist and Laurens County Museum Historical Consultant.

Greenville St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival Postponed

“After consultation with local and state health authorities, including Governor McMaster and his staff and Mayor White’s office, the Greenville St. Patrick’s Day Committee has made the decision to officially postpone this weekend’s Parade and Festival. We may be able to host a festival or other procession at a later date but those details are unavailable at this time. I want to thank our Executive Board all for the incredible work we’ve done to put together what would have been a tremendous event for the city, however in light of the current environment and in the interest of protecting our volunteers and fellow citizens we felt this was the appropriate action at this time.”

Literary Festival, USC-Union, is cancelled

Statement: “University of South Carolina released a statement this morning (March 11) that they are extending spring break for another week due to the coronavirus outbreak. The regional campuses (USC Union is a regional campus) are following orders to extend our spring break in to next week and cancel/postpone any large gatherings, socials, events, etc. The 2020 Literary Festival will be canceled for this year and we will host it in 2021.”

COVID-19 CONCERNS COULD LEAD TO BLOOD SHORTAGES

Blood Drive Cancellations and Low Donor Turnout, Community Urged to Donate

Concerns about COVID-19 (coronavirus) are negatively impacting blood donations.

Blood centers across the nation are pleading for anyone who is feeling healthy to do their part and donate. For a few weeks now, The Blood Connection (TBC) has seen an increase in blood drive cancellations and low donor turnout due to the fears surrounding the virus that has been heavily covered in the news. TBC and other blood centers nationwide are concerned that this could lead to blood shortages, which could impact local hospitals.

“The impacts on the blood supply from COVID-19 will only be as bad as this community allows it to be,” said Dr. Robert Rainer, Medical Director for The Blood Connection. “If those who are feeling healthy donate now and encourage others to do the same, there could be little to no impact, and communities’ blood supplies will remain resilient and self-sustaining.”

TBC ensures that all donors are healthy through wellness screenings prior to their donation and the organization is taking extra precautionary measures to ensure that all donor centers and mobiles are clean and safe places to donate blood.

In addition, TBC has an internal incident command team that monitors collection and inventory levels and meets to discuss and prepare for different scenarios regarding COVID-19.

“Now is the time to do something heroic for your community,” said Delisa English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection. “Please donate blood today.”