SCDOT is Prepared for Second Winter Storm AND AccuWeather Update.

Public urged to avoid traveling in snow and ice conditions

With forecasts calling for a second winter storm in less than a week, workers of the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) are prepared to work around the clock and use all available resources to ensure motorists are as safe as possible when traveling on our state’s roads and bridges.

“SCDOT has transitioned from clearing roads from the winter storm this past weekend to preparing for a new winter storm in the forecast,” Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said Thursday, Jan 20, 2022. “SCDOT again is prepared for the worst possible conditions. We advise the motoring public to plan ahead and not to drive in areas impacted by snow and ice.”

In addition to having approximately 2,500 workers working around the clock, SCDOT will once again have contracts with private companies to position wreckers along interstates to help avoid potential lengthy backups. Forty-four SCDOT SHEP trucks will be on duty around the clock to help stranded motorists. Call *47 for SCDOT SHEP assistance.

In a winter weather emergency, SCDOT employees follow a designated plan in each county. Interstate highways are the first priority, followed by primary routes and areas near medical facilities and emergency shelters. SCDOT has agreements with contractors and local governments to provide additional equipment and manpower when needed. SCDOT also shifts crews from non-impacted areas of the state to help with storm operations in affected counties.

SCDOT employees work 12-hour shifts of pre-emptive ice treatments, snow plowing, and spreading salt and other materials to achieve safer, improved road conditions. SCDOT crews work until all roads are clear.

All counties are fully stocked with salt supplies.

SCDOT reminds drivers to avoid traveling during winter weather events as snow and ice can make conditions hazardous on our roadways.

Snow in parts of the Carolinas and southeastern Virginia will pose a problem for travel along portions of I-85 and I-95 in areas of the country ill-equipped to handle winter's worst, but a build-up of ice is a major concern farther south from southeastern North Carolina to parts of the South Carolina Midlands and Low Country from Thursday night into Friday night. Along portions of I-20, I-26, I-40 and I-95, anywhere from 0.25 to 0.50 of an inch of ice can accrue on elevated surfaces such as vehicles, decks, trees and power lines.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – January 21, 2022 – Parts of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic are bracing for a storm that will bring snow and ice from Friday into Saturday morning. The storm will affect a narrow zone, one that centers around the Atlantic coast this time, with the likelihood of major travel disruptions along portions of the Interstates 85 and 95 corridors of Virginia and the Carolinas, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Winter weather advisories, winter storm and ice warnings were in effect for dozens of counties from South Carolina to Virginia due to an approaching storm. The ice storm warning issued by the National Weather Service at Morehead City, North Carolina, was the first since records began in 2005, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, a branch of Iowa State University that archives weather data.

“The storm will spare the corridor from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia and New York City from snow to end this week,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. However, despite the small size of the storm and the fact that it will be weak, it will focus on the central part of the Atlantic Seaboard, unleashing more than half a foot of snow, with the risk of 0.50 of an inch of ice in some locations.

“A deep, round dip in the jet stream associated with a lobe of the polar vortex, centered over Hudson Bay, Canada, will be in the driver’s seat,” Rayno said. Even though the southern United States storm is likely to strengthen over the relatively warm waters of the Gulf Stream, it will not be strong enough to allow the storm to hug the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts.