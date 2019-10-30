"More Than Football"

PHOTOS: Clinton Little Devils Win Big - DONATIONS ARE WELCOME.

As the 2019 season comes to an end, the Clinton Little Devils has received three trophies and will participate in a playoff game for the Pee Wee football team and Regional Competition for Mitey Mite and Pee Wee cheerleaders.

The Clinton Little Devils Pee Wee Football team received the trophy for being the SC Midlands Division III Pop Warner Champions.

The football team will play in the first round of Mid-South Regional playoffs in Greensboro, North Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 2.

From left to right: First row – De’Avies Booker, Devin Butler, Milton (MJ) Philson, Demetrian (DJ) Johnson; Ryan Williams, Victor Shiflet; 2nd Row – Brayson Wyatt, Safrye Tribble, Eric Cunningham, Wyatt Lyman-Morgan; Back Row – Ja’Shun Ivory, Nyterian Smith, Coach Shawn Calhoun, Chris Boyd, Javian Hairston, Claude (CJ) Bates, Kevonte Cunningham, Coach Robert Smith. Not pictured: Jordayn Kingsborough.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, the three cheerleading teams participated in the SC Midlands Cheer Competition.

The Pop Warner Tiny Mite teams do not compete. They performed and each cheerleader received a medal. The Tiny Mite team, coached by Dicie Copeland and Wendy Polson, performed among five other Tiny Mite teams.

Pictured from left to right:

Kelly He; Halynn Cheeks; Madison Rice; Mahoganny Carwise.

The Mitey Mite team, coached by Sherry Hurley, competed against three other teams and won 1st place for the SC Midlands Mitey Mite Small Team. They will travel to Virginia Beach, Virginia on November 28-30 to participate in the Mid-South Regional Competition.

Pictured from left to right:

Kenzlee Keith, Jaeda Uddyback, Aryanna Holmes, Arianna Davis and Aleigha Grant.

The Pee Wee Cheerleaders, coached by Kisha Redd and Annette Lee, competed against one other team and won 1st place for SC Midlands Pee Wee Small Team. They will also travel to Virginia Beach, Virginia for competition.

Pictured from left to right:

Cheer Coach Kisha Redd, Patience Cauble, Madison Simmons, Keshawnti Redd, Marissa Anderson, Abigale Anderson and Brenya Bates.

CLD Director Annette Lee said, “We are thankful for all the well wishes and support we have received this season for the Clinton Little Devils. Even with many new players who have never played football before, we are very proud of those who have stayed the course. We are looking forward to an even better year with Pop Warner in 2020.”

Anyone interesting in supporting the trip to the Regional competition may donate as follows:

-- in person (219 W. Main Street, Clinton, SC);

-- by mail (P.O. Box 442, Clinton, SC 29325);

-- by Cash App ($ClintonLittleDevils).