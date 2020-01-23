More Dogs in Chains

30 Malnourished Dogs Found in Chains -- Sheriff's Office statement as PDF attached.

Thursday, January 23, 2020 - WLBG.com

We’ve had another case alleging mistreatment of animals here in Laurens County. Laurens County Sheriff’s Investigator Ritter arrested 46-year-old Chicuan Ternell Amaker of Bryson Road, Fountain Inn Tuesday. He is now charged with Ill Treatment of Animals.

Amaker is accused of having 30 various types of dogs on his property that were tied at the neck with very heavy chains. The dogs were reported to have been severely malnourished with their ribs showing, with loose skin on their bodies and hardly any muscle content. The warrant states that dogs were located at various points on the property, some deep into the woods and had no decent shelter, food or water supply. The dogs were reportedly found in this shape Tuesday of this week.

With a cash or surety bond set at $5,000, Chicuan Ternell Amaker remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning.