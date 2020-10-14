More discussion - after turning down two annexations

THE CLINTON PLANNING COMMISSION WILL CONTINUE APARTMENTS DISCUSSION - also city council workshop meeting Saturday, closed session talk about Piedmont Municipal Power Agency.

Apartments will be up for discussion again Monday as the Clinton Planning Commission conducts a meeting at 6 pm in the council chambers of the municipal building. In recent months, the commission has turned down two annexation requests that would enable the construction of affordable-living apartments. This is the commission’s discussion from August:

MINUTES

CLINTON PLANNING COMMISSION

AUGUST 17, 2020

MEMBERS PRESENT G.W. Dailey

Jeff Thomason

Robbie Strickland

Foard Talbert

Austin Barnes

Frank Boland

MEMBERS ABSCENT Willie Prickett

STAFF PRESENT Tink Barnes, Building Official

Ashley Rochester, Assistant Building/Zoning Official

Marvin Moss, Economic Development Director

Tammy Templeton, City Clerk

MEDIA PRESENT No media present

CALL TO ORDER Chairman G.W. Dailey called the August 17, 2020 meeting of the Clinton Planning Commission to order.

APPROVAL MINUTES Motion was made by Robbie Strickland to approve the July 27, 2020 minutes and seconded by Jeff Thomason. The vote was unanimous.

APARTMENT Chairman Dailey stated that he thought there is some demand for DISCUSSION apartments in Clinton but the City should have areas for the apartments.

Chairman Dailey stated that he has spoken with several developers and all of them would like to be close to a library. Mr. Barnes stated that he and Mr. Moss discussed several sites for this type of development. Mr. Barnes stated that the City has reached out to Residential Greenway regarding other properties available in Clinton and Mr. Barnes stated that he hopes the company would be interested in them. Mr. Barnes stated that Residential Greenway may wish to be on the September agenda so he would need a letter from the Planning Commission regarding their decision on the annexation application. Chairman Dailey stated that some properties he thought would be good for apartments or housing are Copeland Plaza, property adjacent to Whitten Center, City owned property going toward Eastside Elementary, thirteen acres on Springdale Drive and property on Mississippi Drive. Mr. Barnes stated that property ECONOMIC on West Main Street which is owned by Daren Bridgeman would be a DEVELOPMENT good site.

Mr. Moss stated that the developers are choosing sites that give them the best tax credits. Mr. Moss agreed with Chairman Dailey in that the City needs designated areas which would benefit Clinton and would spur economic growth. Mr. Moss stated that another site is Lydia Mill. Mr. Moss stated that the City authorized a Phase I study on the Lydia Mill site through the Brownsfield Grant. Chairman Dailey stated that he would like to see the Clinton Mill site developed with apartments as well as houses. Chairman Dailey stated that he would like to see a developer tear down blight and build something new. Mr. Moss stated that the current owner of the Clinton Mill property does have plans for that property. Mr. Moss stated that many families move to smaller towns looking for recreation opportunities and broad ban. Mr. Strickland stated that he would like to see the Clinton Mill site developed. Mr. Strickland stated that new development would clean up the area and the City would supply the utilities. Mr. Strickland asked if an environmental study has been done on the Clinton Mill property and Mr. Moss stated yes.

SUBDIVISION Chairman Dailey stated that the next item on the agenda is the REGULATIONS Subdivision Regulations. Chairman Dailey recognized Mr. Barnes. Mr.

Barnes stated that the Planning Commission received several versions of Subdivision Regulations several months ago. Mr. Barnes stated that Clinton’s current Subdivision Regulations could still be used with some changes. Mr. Barnes asked the Planning Commission to look over the current Subdivision Regulations and make any necessary changes. Mr. Strickland stated that infrastructure is important as it relates to what the contractor is responsible for. Mr. Barnes stated that current subdivisions have issues with the roads because they were not constructed by State codes.

PLANNING DIRECTOR Mr. Barnes stated that Mr. Holmes has purchased the Gala Motel

REPORTS property and the mobile home park on Oakland Street with plans to demolish them and construct apartments for Pharmacy School students. Mr. Barnes stated that the plans would come before the Planning Commission. Mr. Barnes stated that four new houses have been built at the Copeland Estates. Chairman Dailey asked how the construction of QT was going and Mr. Barnes stated that the project is moving forward.

PLANNING CHAIRMAN Chairman Dailey stated that the Planning Commission and City staff REPORTS needs to be pro-active in the placement of apartments. Chairman Dailey stated that the apartments should be in places that are beneficial for the entire Community.

ADJOURN With there being no further business before the Planning Commission motion was made by Mr. Talbert to adjourn and seconded by Mr. Thomason. The vote was unanimous.

