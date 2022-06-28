More about The Revolution

“Ninety Six” Revolutionary War Lecture.

The second siege at Star Fort in Ninety Six and events surrounding the siege will be the topic of Durant Ashmore’s Revolutionary War Lecture on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 7 pm, at the Laurens County Museum.

This battle occurred just 25 miles from the Historic Laurens County Courthouse. Mr. Ashmore, a battlefield preservationist and historian, has been leading this lecture series for over a year and will hold his last lecture in the series on August 2.

The Laurens County Museum suggests a donation for each lecture of $5 for museum members, $10 for non-members, and no donation for those 18 years-old and younger. The Laurens County Museum is located at 116 South Public Square, Laurens, SC 29360.

For more information, call the museum at (864)681-3678, or go to laurenscountymuseum.org, or the Laurens County Museum Facebook page.