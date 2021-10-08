Monument placement questioned

The decision to place a military monument at the Laurens Library - and not at the Historic Courthouse - cannot be undone, County Council was told.

Veterans have questioned why the County is preparing to spend $450,000 to place a monument to the military branches of service at the Library, instead of at the Courthouse where there are monuments to veterans and fallen of the nation's wars, including the Confederacy.

Council Chairman Brown Patterson said the late King Dixon, local veteran and leader, who worked on the monument for 7 years, approved of the Library location just before his death. Others said Dixon never approved of any location other than the Historic Courthouse.

"I'm not going to argue about what a dead man said," Patterson said, at tonight's Laurens County Council meeting.

Laurens American Legion Commander Jim Peterson said he felt "misled" in endorsing the monument, believing it always was set for the Historic Courthouse. The Library location was approved by a Capital Sales Tax Committee and included in the Nov. 3, 2020 ballot question that passed, giving the County $35M over 8 years to complete 16 projects.

The Military Monument is #8 on the priority list.

Patterson said the will of the voters cannot be undone - but Commander Peterson said it "opens the door" for the monuments now at the Historic Courthouse to be moved to the Library grounds. Chairman Patterson said he would never support that.

"This is not a privately funded project. It has to go where it was put on the ballot," County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks said.

Laurens officials have expressed concern that a Military Monument on the north side of the Historic Courthouse would cut into the public space available for Squealin' on the Square and other gatherings. The monument would be similar to one that Greenwood has - at the Veterans Affairs Office and Hall of Heroes that occupies the former Greenwood Library building.

Patterson brought the matter up during a "point of personal privilege" to start tonight's Laurens County Council meeting, and it was discussed again later during public comments time.