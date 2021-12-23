Money Matters

County will spend $4.9 million, stalls Covid bonus, 250th money.

COVID service pay bonuses for employees and money to draw in tourists for the 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution hit temporary stalls last Tuesday night before the Laurens County Council.

A reason may have become known following a closed session.

Council heard a legal briefing, then considered what was agenda-listed as a contractual matter for the buildings and grounds department. No decisions were made in executive session.

The legal briefing was not explained, but in open session, council agreed to spend $4.9 million.

That’s the price tag for renovating the street-side portion of the former Winn Dixie in Laurens, and converting into new offices for Voters Registration & Elections and Veterans’ Affairs.

Paying that money will come from “various sources.”

Part of the reason for the action is the glacier-moving supply chain in the United States. There is no urgency, but major renovation work on the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens cannot move forward until Elections and Veterans move out. Also, Elections needs lead time to gear up for the primaries and general election in 2022, when the U.S. Congress has the national potential to flip from Democratic to Republican control.

That $4.9 million cost - from the county’s primarily property tax-driven funds - was not referenced earlier in the meeting, when council delayed full action on a $644,500 request from the Revolutionary War 250th Committee and a motion to give county employees a Covid bonus was tabled.

The Covid bonus was not an agenda item.

Council Chairman Brown Patterson asked that it be added, and deferred to council member Luke Rankin when it came time for discussion.

“It’s time for us to do what surrounding counties have done, especially for our first responders,” Rankin said.

Out of $6 million that Laurens County has in the bank from the American Rescue Plan Act, he proposed giving each full-time employee a $3,000 bonus and each part-time employee a $1,500 bonus, before Christmas.

Doing that would take four days of lead time for the payroll department.

Rankin’s motion was tabled, on a 4-3 vote.

Council Member Diane Anderson objected to it as an agenda-added item. “I’m left out of the loop,” she said.

Council Member David Tribble said he wasn’t opposed, but didn’t want the ARPA money to have “piecemeal” spending.

“We need to look at it in a comprehensive way,” Tribble said.

The money is designed as a reward for employees staying on the job for the past two years during an ongoing pandemic — it has contributed to the deaths of 800,000 people in the United States, a milestone passed last week.

Also put off for total approval was the $644,500 plan to upgrade, mark, and advertise 14 Laurens County sites of battles and events related to the American Revolution. Council did agree to allocate $20,000 so the committee could meet a $5,000 state grant match for archaeology at Fort Lindley.

The money is not just for tourism, although organizers believe people interested in American Freedom History will travel here from throughout the world for the 250th anniversary. They also want schoolchildren to be able to learn about and walk on the land where American Freedom was purchased by the blood of Patriots.

No one on the council objects to the 250th Anniversary Committee’s work - they just want them to also look for supplemental funding sources. They also want to budget the money, a process that starts this spring.

Tribble is the most strident supporter of the effort on the council - “Anywhere in the world where people think they should be treated fairly, that is a uniquely American concept. That is what (the founders) stood for. That is what we need to celebrate.”

At the Council’s request, the Committee has submitted a very detailed plan of what it and the Laurens County Museum will sponsor in the days leading up to July 4, 2026, and thereafter - starting with the 1776 Declaration of Independence, the Revolutionary War did not end until 1783.

Committee Spokeswoman Dianne Culbertson said, “Many thousands of tourists will come here but this is not a fund-raiser - this is the right thing to do.”

She also is a member of the statewide committee planning South Carolina’s Commemoration of the American Revolution.

Why are they planning now, 4 years out? Some Laurens County sites need expert excavation - all need signs. Education curriculum needs to be written, and everything needs to be marketed to the public.

To do this work, the committee is asking for $236,750 for archaeology; $262,000 for recovering places; and $126,000 for marketing.

On a driving-biking tour, these will be the sites available in Laurens County: Musgrove Mill, Dicey Langston house, Kellett’s Blockhouse, Fort Lindley, Hollingsworth’s Mill and Fort Ridgeway, Hammond’s Store, Fort Williams and the Battle of Mudlick Creek, Hayes Station, Liberty Springs Presbyterian Church, Culbertson’s Backcountry Settlement, Rosemont Plantation, and Rutledge Ford.

The committee is getting $20,000 of FILOT Special Projects money for Fort Lindley’s initial work, but Culbertson stressed, “Each site is important.”