Missing teen investigation

Have you seen this person - The teen being sought has been found SAFE.

Reshare and update 3:09PM:

Pictured is a person of interest. If you have any info about the identity of this person, contact us:

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office (864-984-4967), Laurens County Dispatch (864-984-2523), or you can submit a tip anonymously to CrimeStoppers (864-68-CRIME).

—

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 12 year old Madison Reynolds. We would like to stress the importance of this to her peers, friends, and their parents. If you have any information about where Madison is, please call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office (864-984-4967), Laurens County Dispatch (864-984-2523), or you can submit a tip anonymously to CrimeStoppers (864-68-CRIME).

—

Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 12 year-old who ran away from an address on Abercrombie Rd in Fountain Inn earlier yesterday morning (11/15) around 3:30am.

Madison Reynolds (12) was last seen in the Abercrombie Rd area of Fountain Inn, SC. What Madison was wearing is unknown at this time.

Deputies ask for anyone who sees Madison to call 911 immediately.