Miss SC Postponement

PAGEANT: MISS SOUTH CAROLINA COMPETITION LIVE TELECAST CHANGED DUE TO COVID-19.

The live telecast of the Miss South Carolina Competition will move to Saturday night, August 1, instead of the original airdate of June 27, in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The date change was announced today by the Board of Directors for the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization.

“The health and well-being of our candidates, their families, our competition volunteers and production team are what matter most during this unprecedented time. Crowning a new Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen are traditions we will continue, but only when it is safe to do so,” said Erin Gambrell, Chairman of the Board for the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization.

Candidates for Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen will compete in various phases of competition during the week of July 26 at the Township Auditorium in Columbia. Specific details of Competition Week are being determined and will be announced as soon as possible on the organization’s website, www.miss-sc.org.

“We are grateful to our major partners – The Township Auditorium, The City of Columbia, Richland County, WACH FOX Television, Columbia Hilton Center and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center – for their support in moving to this new date. Their willingness to help demonstrates their commitment to recognizing the outstanding young women of our state,” said Ashley Byrd, President/Co-Executive Director of the Board.

The new Miss South Carolina will receive a $60,000 college scholarship, the largest in the nation, and will compete later this year for the job of Miss America. Over $200,000 is awarded annually to South Carolina’s local and state titleholders.Page 2

The Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization is also number one in the nation as the top fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, contributing over $1 Million to date to help the Palmetto State’s youngest residents in need of specialized hospital care.

“We are proud of everything we do to encourage and empower young women in our state, and especially love our work with the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. During this healthcare crisis, we are reminded of what matters most – taking care of people who need our help the most,” concluded Chaz Ellis, Vice President/Co-Executive Director of the Board.

The first Miss South Carolina was crowned in 1937. Morgan Nichols is the reigning Miss South Carolina and Kellan Fenegan is the current Miss South Carolina Teen. For information on the organization’s mission and how you can attend Competition Week, please visit our website at www.miss-sc.org.