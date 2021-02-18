The Men of Spring

Hose Baseball will open at Auburn, on SEC Network + -- Auburn wins all 3 games.

The Presbyterian College baseball team begins its 2021 season with a three-game set against Auburn.

The series opener is slated for a 5 p.m. first pitch, while game two is set for a 3 p.m. start and Sunday's series finale is slated for a 2 p.m. first pitch from Plainsman Park. All three games will be shown on SEC Network Plus.

WHAT: Presbyterian (0-0, 0-0 Big South) vs Auburn (0-0, 0-0 SEC)

WHERE: Auburn, Ala. (Plainsman Park)

WHEN: Friday, February 19 (5:00 pm) | Saturday, February 20 (3:00 pm) | Sunday, February 21 (2:00 pm)

THE SERIES (Since 2008): Auburn Leads 5-2

LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats (Fri-Sun)

LIVE VIDEO: SEC Network + (Fri.) | SEC Network + (Sat.) | SEC Network + (Sun.)

TWITTER: @PresbyterianBSB

ON THE MOUND (2020 Stats)

Friday

PC – RHP Eric Miles (1-1, 4.15 ERA, 6 BB, 21 K)

AUB – RHP Cody Greenhill (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 BB, 17 K)

Saturday

PC – LHP Charlie McDaniel (FIRST COLLEGIATE START)

AUB – RHP Richard Fitts (1-0, 2.77 ERA, 5 BB, 16 K)

Sunday

PC – RHP Duncan Howard (FIRST COLLEGIATE START)

AUB – RHP Mason Barnett (0-0, 3.52 ERA, 3 BB, 16 K)

About the Blue Hose

• PC begins its 2021 season on Friday in the opener of a three-game series against Auburn out of the SEC. The Blue Hose come into the 2021 season following a 2-14 record a season ago before the season was called off due to COVID-19.

• Presbyterian's offense is led by outfielder Zacchaeus Rasberry who returns for a fifth season. In 2020, Rasberry led PC with a .313 average which included six doubles as he also totaled a perfect 7-for-7 mark on the bases.

• On the mound, fifth year pitcher Eric Miles returns looking to cement his name into the Blue Hose record book as his next victory gives him the Blue Hose D1 record for victories at 22. In the shortened 2020 season, Miles went 1-1 with a 4.15 era as he totaled 21 strikeouts over 26 innings.

Series History

• The Blue Hose and Tigers have met seven times prior to this weekend's series with Auburn going 5-2 in those seven meetings. Auburn took 2-of-3 from PC in the most recent meeting in 2017 in Auburn.

• PC's last win over Auburn happened on March 10th, 2017 when Brett Auckland and A.J. Priaulx each had three RBI's in the 11-8 victory. On the mound, Brian Kehner had five strikeouts over seven innings in the start.

Scouting Auburn

• Auburn was 13-5 in 2020 prior to the season being shut down due to COVID as they lost to Georgia Tech and Wofford in the last games they played during the 2020 campaign.

• The Tiger offense is led by Rankin Worley who hit .412 with eight doubles and a pair of home runs in 2020. Ryan Bliss also returns for Auburn as he hit .377 last year with seven doubles, two triples and a pair of long balls.

• On the mound, the Tigers return Cody Greenhill who didn't allow a run in 12.2 innings, while striking out 17 and walking one. Greenhill picked up a pair of saves in 2020 and currently ranks sixth in Tigers program history with 19 career saves.

• Auburn had a pair of honorees on the first team ALL-SEC as voted on by the league coaches last week. Tiger third baseman Rankin Worley and shortstop Ryan Bliss both received the preseason honor.

• The Tigers were picked to finish sixth in the SEC West during the 2021 season and are ranked 11th overall as voted on by the league's coaches.

Scouting The 2021 Season

• The Blue Hose enter one of the most unique seasons to date in the program's history dating back to 1988 in the modern era. PC is set to embark on a 50 game season which includes 40 games in the Big South along with 10 non-conference matchups.

• On the non-conference side, Presbyterian travels to Auburn (3 games) and Eastern Kentucky (3 games). The Blue Hose also have midweek home-and-home matchups with Wofford and Davidson as well.

• The Blue Hose are set to host three teams in home-and-home conference series this season. PC will face UNC Asheville (Mar.5-6 (H) & Apr. 1-2(A)), Longwood (Mar. 12-13(H) & Apr. 16-17(A)) and Radford (Mar. 19-20 (A) & Apr. 9-10(H)) six times apiece.

• Presbyterian will face two conference teams in five games during the 2021 season, including a home or road weekend series followed by a home-and-home midweek contest. The Blue Hose will host Charleston Southern on March 16 and March 26-27 before traveling to Charleston on May 11. PC will travel to USC Upstate on March 23 and play a weekend series in Spartanburg on April 30-May 1. The Blue Hose and Spartans are slated to meet in Clinton on April 20.

• PC will play four teams in a three-game series either at home or on the road. Campbell will visit Presbyterian for a weekend set on April 23-24, while also hosting Gardner-Webb on May 7-8.

Record Chasing

• Senior Eric Miles needs 20 strikeouts to move into third in the Blue Hose D1 record book. Miles currently sits with 192 career strikeouts.

• With his next victory, Miles becomes the Blue Hose D1 record holder for wins with his 22nd victory.

• Senior Zacchaeus Rasberry needs six stolen bases to move into first in the Blue Hose D1 record book. Rasberry has 30 career stolen bases.

• Rasberry's next triple will move him into a tie for fifth in D1 history with his fifth career triple as a Blue Hose.

• Head Coach Elton Pollock needs two victories to surpass Doug Kovash for the program's record in wins. Kovash led the Blue Hose from 1994-2004 and totaled 320 victories. Pollock enters the 2021 season at 319 wins in his time with Presbyterian.

2021 Preseason Honors

• Zacchaeus Rasberry was selected to Perfect Game's Preseason All-Big South Team.

• The Big South Conference Coaches selected PC eighth in the 2021 preseason coaches poll.

Up Next

• The Blue Hose open up the home slate on Wednesday February 24th against Wofford with first pitch slated for 2 p.m. at the PC Baseball Complex.