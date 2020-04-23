Meeting in the virtual world

Virtual Meeting Is Monday.

The Board of Trustees of School District 56 will have a Virtual Meeting on Monday, April 27, 7:30 pm. The meeting is accessible on the District's Facebook Live. A State Law, which has not been rescinded by the governor's executive orders, requires all public bodies to make their meetings accessible to the public - either in person or by electronic means. "Chance meetings" of public bodies are specifically forbidden.

Superintendent Dr. David O'Shields will provide a COVID-19 Update. The board will receive financial, operations, and instruction updates. Actions items will be approval to file Title Program Applications, textbooks approval, and actions necessary from executive session.

This meeting of the board was to have been held at Clinton Elementary School - changed from a live session to virtual because of the COVID-19 threat and the governor's order closing all South Carolina public schools. The next meetings will be May 26 and June 22 - decisions will be announced later about live vs virtual meetings.