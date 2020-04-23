Home / Breaking News / Meeting in the virtual world

Meeting in the virtual world

Thu, 04/23/2020 - 12:04pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
District 56 Board of Trustees agenda

Virtual Meeting Is Monday.

The Board of Trustees of School District 56 will have a Virtual Meeting on Monday, April 27, 7:30 pm. The meeting is accessible on the District's Facebook Live. A State Law, which has not been rescinded by the governor's executive orders, requires all public bodies to make their meetings accessible to the public - either in person or by electronic means. "Chance meetings" of public bodies are specifically forbidden.

Superintendent Dr. David O'Shields will provide a COVID-19 Update. The board will receive financial, operations, and instruction updates. Actions items will be approval to file Title Program Applications, textbooks approval, and actions necessary from executive session.

This meeting of the board was to have been held at Clinton Elementary School - changed from a live session to virtual because of the COVID-19 threat and the governor's order closing all South Carolina public schools. The next meetings will be May 26 and June 22 - decisions will be announced later about live vs virtual meetings.

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here