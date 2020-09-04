Meeting in the Virtual World

District 56's Board will conduct a live-stream to the district's Facebook Page meeting on April 13, the district announced today.

District 56 Board of Trustees

Clinton, South Carolina

Virtual Called Board Meeting

Clinton, SC 29325

April 13, 2020

6:00 P.M.

AGENDA

Call to Order/Opening Remarks

Establish Quorum

Agenda Approval (Action Item)

Call to Order Executive Session

Personnel Considerations

Adjourn Executive Session

Return to Open Session

Action Items

Approval of Draft Emergency Resolution – Dr. O’Shields

Action(s) as Necessary for Items from Executive Session – Dr. O’Shields

Adjournment

**The virtual board meeting will be livestreamed on our Facebook page: Laurens County School District 56

DRAFT RESOLUTION

The proposed language for the Emergency Resolution follows:

WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020, Governor McMaster issued Executive Order No. 2020-08, declaring a State of Emergency in South Carolina based on a determination that the 2019 Novel Coronavirus poses an actual or imminent public health emergency for the State of South Carolina; and

WHEREAS, on March 15, 2020, Governor McMaster issued Executive Order No. 2020-09, directing the closure of all public schools in the State of South Carolina and authorizing each school district to make any necessary and appropriate decisions or arrangements to account for local needs and other unique circumstances; and

WHEREAS, on March 17, 2020, Governor McMaster issued Executive Order No. 2020-10, authorizing and directing state agencies to waive or suspend provisions of existing regulations prescribing procedures for conduct of state business if strict compliance with the provisions thereof would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with the emergency, and further directing that, to the extent possible, state and local government bodies should utilize any available technology or other reasonable procedures to conduct necessary meetings and accommodate public participation via virtual or other remote or alternate means; and

WHEREAS, on March 28, 2020, Governor McMaster issued Executive Order No. 2020-15, directing the provisions of Orders Nos. 2020-08, 2020-09, and 2020-10 remain in full force and effect for the duration of the State of Emergency, and further directing that, to the extent any political subdivision of this State seeks to adopt or enforce a rule, regulation, or other restriction that conflicts with the applicable Executive Orders, the Governor’s Executive Orders shall supersede and preempt any such local rule, regulation, or other restriction.

NOW, THEREFORE, the Board hereby adopts the following EMERGENCY RESOLUTION:

For the duration of the State of Emergency in South Carolina, and unless otherwise directed by subsequent action of the Board, the Board waives and/or suspends all policies, administrative procedures, and other rules that conflict with the aforementioned Executive Orders of Governor McMaster and any future applicable Executive Orders, any state and federal emergency laws such as the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) that may have or may be passed during the pandemic, any guidance issued by federal or state agencies, including but not limited to FEMA, the Department of Labor, the IRS, and the South Carolina Department of Education, and further authorizes the Board Chair in consultation with the Superintendent to waive or suspend provisions of existing policies, administrative procedures, and other rules, if compliance with the provisions thereof would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action by the Board or school district in coping with the emergency or otherwise in carrying out the applicable Executive Orders of the Governor, including making necessary and appropriate arrangements to account for the local needs and unique circumstances of the Board and school district.