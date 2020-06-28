Home / Breaking News / Medical helicopters respond

Medical helicopters respond

Sun, 06/28/2020 - 3:11am Vic MacDonald

2 SERIOUSLY HURT AT RACE TRACK.

 

Unconfirmed reports on social media say 2 people were seriously hurt Saturday/early Sunday at the Laurens County Speedway.

A race car went into the stands - 6 other people were injured, the 2 seriously hurt were evacated by helicopter for treatment, a social media post says. Another post said there were 4 injuries, 2 very serious, but none immediately life-threatening. Another wreck happened on Farley Ave. - where a person was reportedly driving 70 mph in a 35 zone - and involved a vehicle hitting a tree, a separate social media posting says. That driver, too, was transported by helicopter, via trauma policies. 

Photo credit: Tyler Bowie.

https://www.wyff4.com/article/4-injured-after-car-drives-through-fence-at-upstate-racing-track-police-say/32990028

 

