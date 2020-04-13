Meals connections to senior

Meals on Wheels - Still at Work.

Greenwood County - Meals on Wheels is still at work during this crisis feeding homebound seniors living in your community.

As COVID-19 spreads across our country and state, many of the seniors we serve are worried about what will happen next. These meal deliveries have provided security and nourishment for those that depend on it. In the midst of this crisis, the community’s generosity and compassion will help us keep our doors open at Piedmont Agency on Aging.

How you can help?

NOW is a great time to volunteer! It’s easy. Meals are picked up at your local Meals on Wheels office located on Reynolds Park Drive in Greenwood. Each route takes about 45 minutes to an hour to complete. We provide detailed directions for each route.

We also need your financial support in this crisis. We rely on donations from the community to keep our doors open. If you’re part of a church, a Sunday School class, or a club or neighborhood association, involve your circle of friends to support our work to feed seniors in your community. We need your help today!

To volunteer, call your local Meals on Wheels office at 223-2233. You may also send your tax-deductible donation to Piedmont Agency on Aging, P.O. Box 997, Greenwood, SC 29648. We are a 501© 3 organization serving your community. All gifts are tax deductible