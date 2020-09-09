Man found dead near church; a woman also reported shot

Authorities have identified Kevern Dimone Simmons, 29, from Fountain Inn as the person found dead Tuesday night at First Pentecostal Church in Clinton.

An autopsy was conducted last Wednesday morning, according to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.

Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said the death did not happen at the church, and the circumstances are under investigation. She confirmed through the church that the victim was not a member of the church who came to be found on the church grounds.

The church is safe and saddened by what has happened, she said. The victim was shot to death, reports said, and Canupp confirmed that cause of death last Wednesday afternoon.

First Pentecostal Church is on Academy Street, between United Ministries of Clinton and the Clinton Post Office on intersecting Elizabeth Street.

The Clinton Police Department reported last Wednesday morning that it responded around 6:55 p.m. Sept. 1 to a one-car accident on Academy Street. Officers found a car in a grassy field, the report said. Investigators found that Simmons had “fatal gunshot injuries,” and that he had been involved previously in an alleged assault when he was shot in the arm (previous assault Aug. 31, 10 p.m.). The report said Simmons was treated and released from the Greenville hospital on Sept. 1.

Investigators think the two assaults are related.

As officers were on the scene, they heard nearby gunshots.

Dispatch advised about 9:20 p.m. that a woman was at the Laurens hospital with a gunshot wound, non-life threatening, and was treated and released, the report said. This second shooting is thought to have occurred in the 730 West Main Street area of Clinton. Investigators are looking into whether this shooting is related to the Simmons shooting.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Captain Tyrone Goggins or Investigator Shane Prather, 864-833-7515, or contact CRIME STOPPERS, 888-CRIMESC, or 888-274-6372.